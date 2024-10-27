Gurman: Apple gets more intelligent with iOS 18.2, multiple chatbots may join ChatGPT





From all the points raised in Gurman's report, the possible addition of multiple chatbots was of most interest to me, even though I believe the integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT could significantly enhance the user experience. I am also eager to see how the broader Siri overhaul will further improve Apple Intelligence in the future, potentially making it a more intuitive and personalized assistant. Image Playground is another notable feature in the 18.2 beta. It allows users to create custom images of people using photos from their library and draw on preset themes. This feature utilizes Genmoji, a system for creating personalized emojis, adding a fun and creative element to communication. I am personally waiting to be granted access to the features , as only a small number of testers were granted initial access when the beta launched.While the broader Siri overhaul, including features that utilize personal context and screen analysis, is not expected until.4, the advancements in.2 are a positive step for Apple Intelligence. The update finally makes it seem, well, intelligent.From all the points raised in Gurman's report, the possible addition of multiple chatbots was of most interest to me, even though I believe the integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT could significantly enhance the user experience. I am also eager to see how the broader Siri overhaul will further improve Apple Intelligence in the future, potentially making it a more intuitive and personalized assistant.