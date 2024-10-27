Gurman: Apple gets more intelligent with iOS 18.2, multiple chatbots may join ChatGPT
Up Next:
iOS 18.2 developer beta launched earlier this week, and as noted by Bloomberg's notable Apple Insider, Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence is taking a significant leap forward with this release. This update, expected widely in December, will bring a host of new features, including Genmoji, an AI-powered emoji generator, Image Playground, a creative image editing app, and enhancements to Writing Tools. Additionally, iPhone 16 users will experience Visual Intelligence, a feature that provides information about their surroundings.
Apple is also reportedly working on integrating Google's Gemini and potentially other chatbots in the future. This suggests that Apple Intelligence is moving towards a more open and versatile platform, allowing users to choose their preferred chatbot. The settings panel within Apple Intelligence seems to support this, with slots for multiple chatbots.
Image Playground is another notable feature in the 18.2 beta. It allows users to create custom images of people using photos from their library and draw on preset themes. This feature utilizes Genmoji, a system for creating personalized emojis, adding a fun and creative element to communication. I am personally waiting to be granted access to the features, as only a small number of testers were granted initial access when the beta launched.
While the broader Siri overhaul, including features that utilize personal context and screen analysis, is not expected until iOS 18.4, the advancements in iOS 18.2 are a positive step for Apple Intelligence. The update finally makes it seem, well, intelligent.
From all the points raised in Gurman's report, the possible addition of multiple chatbots was of most interest to me, even though I believe the integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT could significantly enhance the user experience. I am also eager to see how the broader Siri overhaul will further improve Apple Intelligence in the future, potentially making it a more intuitive and personalized assistant.
Gurman notes that the integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT is a particularly significant development, giving users access to modern AI services. While Apple has been behind in the AI field, relying on third-party chatbots rather than having its own system, this integration could be a game-changer. It finally gives consumers the kind of modern AI services they've been clamoring for.
Apple is also reportedly working on integrating Google's Gemini and potentially other chatbots in the future. This suggests that Apple Intelligence is moving towards a more open and versatile platform, allowing users to choose their preferred chatbot. The settings panel within Apple Intelligence seems to support this, with slots for multiple chatbots.
The potential to add multiple chatbots to Apple Intelligence has exciting implications for the future of iOS. Imagine having access to a variety of AI assistants, each with its own strengths and specialties, all within a single device. This could lead to a more personalized and versatile user experience, with users able to select the chatbot that best suits their needs and preferences.
iOS 18.2 developer beta's settings panel for ChatGPT integration. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Image Playground is another notable feature in the 18.2 beta. It allows users to create custom images of people using photos from their library and draw on preset themes. This feature utilizes Genmoji, a system for creating personalized emojis, adding a fun and creative element to communication. I am personally waiting to be granted access to the features, as only a small number of testers were granted initial access when the beta launched.
Recommended Stories
From all the points raised in Gurman's report, the possible addition of multiple chatbots was of most interest to me, even though I believe the integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT could significantly enhance the user experience. I am also eager to see how the broader Siri overhaul will further improve Apple Intelligence in the future, potentially making it a more intuitive and personalized assistant.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: