Apple Intelligence Image Playground and Genmoji currently in waitlist status for some early testers
Image Creation waitlist notice. | Composition credit — PhoneArena
Apple appears to be taking a cautious approach to the rollout of its new image-creation tools, Image Wand, Genmoji, and Image Playground, in iOS 18.2. In the recently rolled out Developer Beta, the company will be limiting access to these features and notifying developers when they are available for testing. This waitlist approach is similar to how Apple limited access to the initial set of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1.
Upon updating to iOS 18.2, developers and testers will see a new Image Playground app appear on their iPhones. In addition, these testers can express interest in testing certain new graphic features. These include the aforementioned Image Playground app, Image Playground integration with Messages or Freeform, Genmoji integration in the emoji keyboard, and Image Wand within the Apple Pencil tool palette in Notes.
iOS 18.2 testers will need to request early access to Image Creation tools. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Although it is not immediately clear, inside the Image Playground app, a prompt will appear requesting early access to the image creation tools. This is then followed by a confirmation that you are now part of a waiting list for an unspecified amount of time. Some users managed to make it to the first round of testing and have access to these tools right now, however, others were not so lucky.
For general users, iOS 18.2 with the new graphics features will likely be released before the end of 2024. The waitlist suggests that public betas of iOS 18.2 are unlikely to appear before late November, with the actual release expected sometime in December.
As one of those testers, I am intrigued by Apple's new image-creation tools and their potential applications. However, I also understand the need for caution in rolling out AI features. I hope that Apple can address any potential issues and make these tools widely available soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: