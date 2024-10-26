Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Apple Intelligence Image Playground and Genmoji currently in waitlist status for some early testers

By
Apple appears to be taking a cautious approach to the rollout of its new image-creation tools, Image Wand, Genmoji, and Image Playground, in iOS 18.2. In the recently rolled out Developer Beta, the company will be limiting access to these features and notifying developers when they are available for testing. This waitlist approach is similar to how Apple limited access to the initial set of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1.

Despite releasing the first beta of iOS 18.2 to developers, access to the new graphics tools will be limited. Apple stated that developers will be notified when the features are ready for testing. The waitlist approach is similar to how the company limited access to the initial set of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1.

Upon updating to iOS 18.2, developers and testers will see a new Image Playground app appear on their iPhones. In addition, these testers can express interest in testing certain new graphic features. These include the aforementioned Image Playground app, Image Playground integration with Messages or Freeform, Genmoji integration in the emoji keyboard, and Image Wand within the Apple Pencil tool palette in Notes.



Although it is not immediately clear, inside the Image Playground app, a prompt will appear requesting early access to the image creation tools. This is then followed by a confirmation that you are now part of a waiting list for an unspecified amount of time. Some users managed to make it to the first round of testing and have access to these tools right now, however, others were not so lucky.

For general users, iOS 18.2 with the new graphics features will likely be released before the end of 2024. The waitlist suggests that public betas of iOS 18.2 are unlikely to appear before late November, with the actual release expected sometime in December.

The official update to iOS 18.1, which offers some features of Apple Intelligence, is due in the final week of October. Apple's cautious approach is likely due to concerns about "hallucinations" and other problems seen in other AI models. The company aims to identify potential misuse or harm caused by its AI tools, aligning with its Responsible AI Principles.  

As one of those testers, I am intrigued by Apple's new image-creation tools and their potential applications. However, I also understand the need for caution in rolling out AI features. I hope that Apple can address any potential issues and make these tools widely available soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

