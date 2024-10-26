Apple Intelligence Image Playground and Genmoji currently in waitlist status for some early testers

Image Creation waitlist notice. | Composition credit — PhoneArena

Although it is not immediately clear, inside the Image Playground app, a prompt will appear requesting early access to the image creation tools. This is then followed by a confirmation that you are now part of a waiting list for an unspecified amount of time. Some users managed to make it to the first round of testing and have access to these tools right now, however, others were not so lucky.





For general users, iOS 18 .2 with the new graphics features will likely be released before the end of 2024. The waitlist suggests that public betas of iOS 18 .2 are unlikely to appear before late November, with the actual release expected sometime in December.