Apple hints at possible future Google Gemini integration into iOS Apple Intelligence

Image credit: Apple









— Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering

Recommended Stories



Currently, Apple is set to begin rolling out Apple Intelligence features later this year. These features will be available for free on the The integration of multiple AI models into Apple Intelligence could significantly enhance user experience and broaden the platform's capabilities. It could also potentially spark healthy competition among AI model providers, driving further innovation and improvement in the field.Currently, Apple is set to begin rolling out Apple Intelligence features later this year. These features will be available for free on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, as well as on all M-series Macs and iPads. The inclusion of various AI models, including the potential addition of Gemini, could further solidify Apple's position in the AI landscape and provide users with a more personalized and tailored AI experience. As Apple Intelligence evolves, it will be interesting to see how the integration of different models shapes the platform's capabilities and user experience.

In a recent interview following Apple's WWDC announcements, Apple executives Craig Federighi and John Giannandrea shed light on the company's future plans for artificial intelligence (AI). The discussion, moderated by YouTuber iJustine , took place in the Steve Jobs Theater and focused on Apple's AI aspirations and potential partnerships.As reported , Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, expressed the company's desire to give users the ability to select from different AI models for their Apple Intelligence needs. Currently, OpenAI's ChatGPT is the sole option, but Federighi hinted at the possibility of incorporating Google's Gemini in the future.The idea behind this approach is to cater to individual preferences, recognizing that different users may have specific requirements for AI models depending on their tasks. For instance, some may prioritize creative writing capabilities, while others may focus on coding assistance. By offering a variety of options, Apple aims to empower users to choose the model that best suits their needs.Federighi acknowledged that, while there are no immediate plans to announce a Gemini integration, it is certainly a direction they are considering. The decision to start with ChatGPT was based on Apple's belief that it represented the "best" starting point for their AI endeavors.