Apple hints at possible future Google Gemini integration into iOS Apple Intelligence

Apple hints at possible future Google Gemini integration into iOS Apple Intelligence
Image credit: Apple

In a recent interview following Apple's WWDC announcements, Apple executives Craig Federighi and John Giannandrea shed light on the company's future plans for artificial intelligence (AI). The discussion, moderated by YouTuber iJustine, took place in the Steve Jobs Theater and focused on Apple's AI aspirations and potential partnerships.

As reported, Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, expressed the company's desire to give users the ability to select from different AI models for their Apple Intelligence needs. Currently, OpenAI's ChatGPT is the sole option, but Federighi hinted at the possibility of incorporating Google's Gemini in the future.

The idea behind this approach is to cater to individual preferences, recognizing that different users may have specific requirements for AI models depending on their tasks. For instance, some may prioritize creative writing capabilities, while others may focus on coding assistance. By offering a variety of options, Apple aims to empower users to choose the model that best suits their needs.

Federighi acknowledged that, while there are no immediate plans to announce a Gemini integration, it is certainly a direction they are considering. The decision to start with ChatGPT was based on Apple's belief that it represented the "best" starting point for their AI endeavors.

We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice.And so we may look forward to doing integrations with different models like Google Gemini in the future. I mean, nothing to announce right now, but that’s our direction.
— Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering

The integration of multiple AI models into Apple Intelligence could significantly enhance user experience and broaden the platform's capabilities. It could also potentially spark healthy competition among AI model providers, driving further innovation and improvement in the field.

Currently, Apple is set to begin rolling out Apple Intelligence features later this year. These features will be available for free on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, as well as on all M-series Macs and iPads. The inclusion of various AI models, including the potential addition of Gemini, could further solidify Apple's position in the AI landscape and provide users with a more personalized and tailored AI experience. As Apple Intelligence evolves, it will be interesting to see how the integration of different models shapes the platform's capabilities and user experience.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

