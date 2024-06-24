Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's June Pixel Feature Drop now reaching T-Mobile and Google Fi users

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena

Pixel phone users on T-Mobile and Google Fi Wireless are finally receiving the June 2024 Feature Drop update, following its initial rollout two weeks ago. The update, Android 14 QPR3, was originally expected on June 3rd but was delayed and announced on June 11th.

The update reached some US users initially, excluding Verizon and T-Mobile customers, but Verizon received the update last week. Now, it's been reported that T-Mobile users are receiving the 894MB over-the-air (OTA) update with build number AP2A.240605.024 today. Notably, Australian carrier Telus received a different build (AP2A.240605.024.A1) on June 18th.

Google&#039;s June Pixel Feature Drop now reaching T-Mobile and Google Fi users
Android 14 QPR3 with June Feature Drop currently rolling out to T-Mobile and Google Fi Wireless | Image credit — 9to5Google

The update brings a bunch of improvements for Pixel users. One of the highlights is the update to the Google Phone app, which now includes a handy feature called "Lookup" that allows you to identify unknown numbers when they call you. This can be helpful for avoiding spam calls or robocalls. Pixel Recorder also gets a nice upgrade with a new "Record" app shortcut, making it even easier to jump into capturing audio recordings.

Another noteworthy addition is the Pixel VPN by Google, which is now rolling out to users with its own set of issues. While the VPN works independently and doesn't require QPR3, some features of the June Feature Drop are exclusive to QPR3.

One of those QPR3 exclusive features includes DisplayPort Support for the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Gemini Nano support for the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8a. The DisplayPort support is particularly helpful as it allows you to connect your Pixel to an external display for presentations, watching videos, or expanding your workspace. The update also brings various bug fixes under the hood, making your Pixel phone run smoother and more stable.

It's interesting to note that this update arrives just a week before the July monthly update. It's a shame that, although the updates are ready to roll out consistently on day one from Google, some Pixel users are still forced to wait for carriers to release them to their locked devices. Hopefully, this changes in the future so that all Pixel (and hopefully all Androids) can receive updates in a timely manner.
