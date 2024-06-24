Google's June Pixel Feature Drop now reaching T-Mobile and Google Fi users

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro | Image credit — PhoneArena









The update reached some US users initially, excluding T-Mobile customers, but Verizon received the update last week. Now, T-Mobile users are receiving the 894MB over-the-air (OTA) update with build number AP2A.240605.024 today. Notably, Australian carrier Telus received a different build (AP2A.240605.024.A1) on June 18th. The update reached some US users initially, excluding Verizon andcustomers, butreceived the update last week. Now, it's been reported thatusers are receiving the 894MB over-the-air (OTA) update with build number AP2A.240605.024 today. Notably, Australian carrier Telus received a different build (AP2A.240605.024.A1) on June 18th.





The update brings a bunch of improvements for Pixel users. One of the highlights is the update to the Google Phone app, which now includes a handy feature called "Lookup" that allows you to identify unknown numbers when they call you. This can be helpful for avoiding spam calls or robocalls. Pixel Recorder also gets a nice upgrade with a new "Record" app shortcut, making it even easier to jump into capturing audio recordings.



Another noteworthy addition is the Pixel VPN by Google, which is now rolling out to users with The update brings a bunch of improvements for Pixel users. One of the highlights is the update to the Google Phone app, which now includes a handy feature called "Lookup" that allows you to identify unknown numbers when they call you. This can be helpful for avoiding spam calls or robocalls. Pixel Recorder also gets a nice upgrade with a new "Record" app shortcut, making it even easier to jump into capturing audio recordings.Another noteworthy addition is the Pixel VPN by Google, which is now rolling out to users with its own set of issues . While the VPN works independently and doesn't require QPR3, some features of the June Feature Drop are exclusive to QPR3.







It's interesting to note that this update arrives just a week before the July monthly update. It's a shame that, although the updates are ready to roll out consistently on day one from Google, some Pixel users are still forced to wait for carriers to release them to their locked devices. Hopefully, this changes in the future so that all Pixel (and hopefully all Androids) can receive updates in a timely manner.