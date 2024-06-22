Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Some Pixel users are reporting internet issues after Google VPN switch

By
0comments
Some Pixel users are reporting internet issues after Google VPN switch
Image credit — PhoneArena

Multiple Pixel 8 users have recently reported unexpected problems with their internet connections. It seems that some websites and apps are not loading properly for them, and a potential culprit for this issue appears to be the VPN by Google app.

These issues began to surface yesterday after the shutdown of the Google One VPN, with Pixel users being directed to switch to the VPN by Google app. We reported yesterday on how some users were being left in the dust with no working VPN as a potential bug was holding back the rollout of the VPN by Google app for some carriers. However, now it appears that even some who did receive the updated VPN app are encountering difficulties.

The situation doesn't seem to be affecting all websites and apps, but rather specific ones. For instance, Amazon and Prime Video were mentioned as some of the ones experiencing loading difficulties, impacting both the sites and the apps. However, Wikipedia and Google were unaffected.

The extent of this issue also varies among users. Some report being unable to access any website or app, while others haven't experienced any problems at all. The issue also seems to cause issues for users across different platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

For many, simply turning off the VPN by Google app seems to solve the internet connectivity problems. Additionally, the app received an update shortly after the reports surfaced, and some users have indicated that the update resolved their issues. However, the update may not be available to everyone yet, as it could be rolling out gradually.

For those still experiencing difficulties and haven't received the latest app update, Google's support page offers potential solutions for VPN-related connectivity issues. These include disabling the VPN directly from the system settings rather than the app, which has been effective so far.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Latest News

Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless