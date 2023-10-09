Mobile driver's licenses to come to Samsung Wallet 'later this year' for a couple of states
There's nothing more convenient than a digital wallet storing everything you need to carry around with you - this way you can get about with just your phone and nothing else.
The option to have your mobile driver's license in your digital wallet has been present for Apple users (in some states) since 2022, and now, Samsung's joining in on the fun, announcing mobile driver's licenses and state IDs are coming to Samsung Wallet, reports Android Authority.
Mobile driver's licenses are coming to Samsung Wallet, starting with residents of Iowa and Arizona, who will be the first users to get access to the feature. This means you'll be able to have a digital version of your driver's license or state ID in the Samsung Wallet app. The South Korean company has partnered with IDEMIA to make sure the driver's licenses are secure, accurate, and, of course, private.
Samsung is also working with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on a test program that focuses on accepting mobile driver's licenses at 25 federalized airports as well.
Of course, what you're allowed to do with a mobile driver's license depends on the state you're in. The tech is still somewhat in its infancy, but we have high hopes for the convenience it will bring to many people in the future. When we know more, we'll make sure to tell you, so stay tuned!
Samsung Wallet will be getting mobile driver's licenses and state ID support
The feature will be available later this year, although a precise release date has not been announced at this moment. Several other states will also be getting it, but again, it's unclear exactly when.
