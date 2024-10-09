Google testing recent apps on the taskbar for Android tablets and foldables
Back in 2022, Google introduced a taskbar with Android 12L (the operating system for tablets, foldables, and in general for larger screens), allowing tablet users to quickly access their favorite apps.
Currently, the taskbar on Android tablets shows six pinned apps along with two suggested ones. If you're using the Pixel Launcher, it may sometimes show recently used apps, but this is based on how often you use them, not necessarily on recent activity.
Mishaal Rahman and Android Authority recently found clues about this feature while examining code present in the Android QPR Beta 2. The code suggests that Google is working on a new taskbar design where the two suggested apps would be replaced with two recent apps.
It's not really clear when this change will happen, and if Google will decide to include it as a part of Android 15. The feature would be very useful for foldable devices and tablets, but it may not be as useful for a regular phone running a normal version of Android. For now, the feature is not officially available and Rahman pointed out that it hasn’t been activated yet.
There’s also no confirmed timeline for when this feature might become available to the general public. In addition to showing recent apps, the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 may introduce other features like quick keyword switching and lock screen widgets. But all of these features are still in the testing phase for now, so keep in mind they could still be changed (or even abandoned) before the official release is on.
In my opinion, having recent apps on your tablet is very useful, and I love how Apple has implemented it on the iPad. So, kudos to Google for working on this feature.
This means the apps you see aren't always the ones you've just used. However, luckily it looks like Google is planning an upgrade that will display recently used apps on the taskbar.
Other manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus have already included this kind of feature in their devices, such as the OnePlus Open and Galaxy Z Fold 6, which allow users to see their recent apps in the taskbar.
