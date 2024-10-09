Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google testing recent apps on the taskbar for Android tablets and foldables

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Software updates Apps
A budget-friendly HTC tablet on a white background.
Back in 2022, Google introduced a taskbar with Android 12L (the operating system for tablets, foldables, and in general for larger screens), allowing tablet users to quickly access their favorite apps.

Currently, the taskbar on Android tablets shows six pinned apps along with two suggested ones. If you're using the Pixel Launcher, it may sometimes show recently used apps, but this is based on how often you use them, not necessarily on recent activity.

This means the apps you see aren't always the ones you've just used. However, luckily it looks like Google is planning an upgrade that will display recently used apps on the taskbar.

Mishaal Rahman and Android Authority recently found clues about this feature while examining code present in the Android QPR Beta 2. The code suggests that Google is working on a new taskbar design where the two suggested apps would be replaced with two recent apps.

Other manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus have already included this kind of feature in their devices, such as the OnePlus Open and Galaxy Z Fold 6, which allow users to see their recent apps in the taskbar.

It's not really clear when this change will happen, and if Google will decide to include it as a part of Android 15. The feature would be very useful for foldable devices and tablets, but it may not be as useful for a regular phone running a normal version of Android. For now, the feature is not officially available and Rahman pointed out that it hasn’t been activated yet.

There’s also no confirmed timeline for when this feature might become available to the general public. In addition to showing recent apps, the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 may introduce other features like quick keyword switching and lock screen widgets. But all of these features are still in the testing phase for now, so keep in mind they could still be changed (or even abandoned) before the official release is on.

Recommended Stories
In my opinion, having recent apps on your tablet is very useful, and I love how Apple has implemented it on the iPad. So, kudos to Google for working on this feature.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless