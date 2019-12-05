Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Hot new Google Store deal bundles discounted Nest Hub with free Nest Mini

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 05, 2019, 8:53 AM
Hot new Google Store deal bundles discounted Nest Hub with free Nest Mini
While the recently released Pixel 4 high-end handset duo and the Pixel 3a/3a XL mid-rangers were undoubtedly the most interesting devices available at cool discounts from Google on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the search giant also offered a number of solid holiday deals on various connected home products and bundles.

Naturally, those are all gone now, but since the holiday shopping season is far from over, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that a few new deals are already up for grabs on Google's official US e-store. The most compelling one allows you to not only save 50 bucks on the Nest Hub smart display (formerly known as Google Home Hub), but also score a diminutive Nest Mini smart speaker at no extra charge.

Instead of paying a combined total of almost $180 for the two voice-controlled devices, you can spend just $79 from today, December 5, until December 29. All you need to do is add your preferred Google Nest Hub flavor to your cart after choosing from Chalk, Charcoal, Aqua, and Sand color options, which will automatically bring you to a screen where you can pick a free Nest Mini from Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky models.

Keep in mind that the Nest Mini is not the same thing as the original Google Home Mini, having seen daylight less than a couple of months ago with vastly improved sound, while the Nest Hub is nothing but a rebranded Google Home Hub from last year that sports a 7-inch touchscreen and a full-range speaker.

By the way, the Nest Mini can be bundled free of charge with other products too, including the Nest Hub Max, Nest Learning Thermostat, Thermostat E, Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor, as well as the Nest Secure Alarm System and more. Essentially, any Nest device with a solo retail value of over $99 can be purchased alongside a complimentary Nest Mini for the next three weeks or so. 

