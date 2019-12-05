Hot new Google Store deal bundles discounted Nest Hub with free Nest Mini
Check out the deal here
Instead of paying a combined total of almost $180 for the two voice-controlled devices, you can spend just $79 from today, December 5, until December 29. All you need to do is add your preferred Google Nest Hub flavor to your cart after choosing from Chalk, Charcoal, Aqua, and Sand color options, which will automatically bring you to a screen where you can pick a free Nest Mini from Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky models.
Keep in mind that the Nest Mini is not the same thing as the original Google Home Mini, having seen daylight less than a couple of months ago with vastly improved sound, while the Nest Hub is nothing but a rebranded Google Home Hub from last year that sports a 7-inch touchscreen and a full-range speaker.
By the way, the Nest Mini can be bundled free of charge with other products too, including the Nest Hub Max, Nest Learning Thermostat, Thermostat E, Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor, as well as the Nest Secure Alarm System and more. Essentially, any Nest device with a solo retail value of over $99 can be purchased alongside a complimentary Nest Mini for the next three weeks or so.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):