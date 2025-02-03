Google Sheets update greatly improves performance in various scenarios
Google Sheets is getting a small but important update this week. The update includes some under-the-hood improvements that greatly enhances the app’s overall performance.
After doubling the calculation speed in Google Sheets last year, the app is now getting some extra improvements for everyday actions. First off, the pasting data is now 50 percent faster when pasting from one spreadsheet to another.
I think it’s safe to say that these improvements will help the large majority of Google Sheets users. Here are some scenarios in which the latest Google Sheets performance improvements really shine:
Another important improvement included in this update is related to filter conditions, which can now be set up to 50 percent faster than before. Lastly, the spreadsheets now load existing data up to 30 percent faster.
- A data analyst can paste small or large quantities of data from an existing spreadsheet to a new one in a quicker manner.
- A campaign manager can add filtering conditions to better understand the performance of a campaign at a certain time faster.
- A small business owner can quickly see their data load.
According to Google, these Sheets improvements are now available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
