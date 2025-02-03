Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Google Sheets update greatly improves performance in various scenarios

Apps Google
Google Sheets logo
Google Sheets is getting a small but important update this week. The update includes some under-the-hood improvements that greatly enhances the app’s overall performance.

After doubling the calculation speed in Google Sheets last year, the app is now getting some extra improvements for everyday actions. First off, the pasting data is now 50 percent faster when pasting from one spreadsheet to another.

Another important improvement included in this update is related to filter conditions, which can now be set up to 50 percent faster than before. Lastly, the spreadsheets now load existing data up to 30 percent faster.

I think it’s safe to say that these improvements will help the large majority of Google Sheets users. Here are some scenarios in which the latest Google Sheets performance improvements really shine:

  • A data analyst can paste small or large quantities of data from an existing spreadsheet to a new one in a quicker manner.
  • A campaign manager can add filtering conditions to better understand the performance of a campaign at a certain time faster.
  • A small business owner can quickly see their data load.

Google confirmed that these improvements have already been rolled out and should be available to Sheets users today. Since these are under-the-hood improvements, there’s no need to enable them.

According to Google, these Sheets improvements are now available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer

