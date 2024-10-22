Google rolling out new comments experience in Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android tablets
New comments experience on Sheets | Screenshot credit: GoogleGoogle has just announced an improved comments experience is now making its way to Docs, Sheets, and Slides users on Android tablets. This is the same comments experience that Google rolled out earlier this year, but for the web versions of these apps.
The update brings improved design and filtering functionality to match the web experience, which should make viewing, navigating, and replying to comments on the go comfier than ever.
The most obvious change visible is the layout of the comments section. Now you’ll be able to see the first comment and two most recent replies from a comment thread, with the option to show all comments within a discussion.
Just like the web experience, the newly released comments experience for Android tablets brings in-context commenting. Not to mention that the improved experience is taking advantage of the tablet’s entire screen.
Comment experience in Docs | Screenshot credit: Google
The ability to filter comments is another important new improvement. With the help of navigation tabs and filters within the comments panel, you’ll now be able to easily find relevant comments, without having to switch to a separate view.
According to Google, these new changes to Docs, Sheets, and Slides are rolling out starting today in the Rapid Release domains, while everyone else should start seeing the improvements from October 29 onwards.
As far as availability goes, as per Google’s announcement, the improved comments experience for Android tablets is coming to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
