Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google Sheets gets smarter with easy table conversion feature

By
0comments
Google Sheets gets smarter with easy table conversion feature
Google Sheets is getting smarter and easier to use. After adding Google Gemini, Sheets now has a new feature that lets you turn messy rows into neat tables with just one click. This update is part of Google’s ongoing effort to make Google Workspace more user-friendly.

The new "Convert to Table" feature uses Google’s automation tools to help you create organized tables from chaotic spreadsheets. Simply select a meaningful range of cells, and Sheets will suggest converting it into a table. You can even preview the table by hovering over the suggestion before clicking to confirm.


Thanks to the feature, it's now easier to manage information without having to manually format each cell.

Google will roll out the "Convert to Table" feature in two phases. If you're in a Rapid Release Domain, you might already see it in your Sheets. Everyone else, including Scheduled Release users and those with personal Google accounts, will get access starting September 4, 2024.

This update is another step in making Google Sheets a powerful tool, adding to its growing list of features like AI-assisted formulas and templates.

I think that this update to Google Sheets is a big win for anyone who deals with a lot of data. The new "Convert to Table" feature makes organizing information much easier and quicker. It's great to see Google using AI to make their tools more helpful and simple to use.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless