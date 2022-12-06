Google starts rolling out the first Pixel Watch OTA update: here's what it brings

Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google has been doing a good job at slowly but surely smoothening its pebble-like wearable, the Pixel Watch, into a more well-rounded smartwatch. The latest Google Feature Drop update brought a few improvements like the Sunrise/Sunset Tile from the Weather app, Fitbit’s Sleep Profile (with Fitbit Premium), the ability to pin contacts from your Favorites in the Contacts app, and more.

But Google still has more to give to the early adopters of its wearable tech. Although likely not as exciting as a Feature Drop, the Pixel Watch is getting its first over the air (OTA) update with firmware version RWD9.220429.070, which contains a few changes that are worth mentioning.

  • Single tap support for enabling and disabling battery saver
  • Watch face complications not displaying the correct data bug fixed
  • Exercise layout occasionally cut off bug fixed
  • Hands-free profile calling bugs fixed with added improvements

Additionally to the above-mentioned improvements and bug fixes, this update also brings the Google Pixel Watch the latest December security patches. If you own a Pixel Watch and still can’t find the update in the System updates section of the Settings app, don’t be alarmed. As long as you have Wear OS 3.5, Google says owners should get the update during the following weeks.

Besides the Pixel Watch, Google also brought quite a few meaningful updates to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with the latest Feature Drop, like the promised free VPN service and clear calling, which can now get rid of background noise and make the voices appear clearer in busy environments. Last but not least, the Recorder app, which transcribes speech, has also been updated to be able to identify and label different speakers, while also adding line breaks whenever the person that is speaking changes.
