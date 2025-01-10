Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Google reveals how many charging cycles you'll get from your Pixel 3-Pixel 9 phone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
The back of the Pixel 9 Pro XL showing off the camera bar and the Google "G" logo on the reare panel.
When the smartphone revolution first took hold, no one really cared about how long a battery would last. In those days, having a fully charged cell on your phone was as simple as opening the back panel, popping out the empty battery, and replacing it with a new fully charged one. Replaceable batteries have long since disappeared although the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) is seeking to bring them back.

Meanwhile, Google has published some new information that reveals how many charges you should expect to get out of the battery powering your Pixel phone before it is time to replace it. Pixel 8a and later models should be able to keep 80% capacity for about 1,000 charging cycles. Each charging cycle covers refilling your phone's battery from 0% all the way up to 100%. Pixel phones starting with the Pixel 3, up to and including the Pixel 8 Pro, should be able to hold 80% of the battery's charge for up to 800 charging cycles. 

What this proves is that the newer Pixel models are more power efficient than the earlier Pixel handsets. The lithium-ion batteries used to power most smartphones only live so long before they must be replaced. Those running a Pixel 8a or later can monitor how much capacity their battery now has by going to Settings > About Phone > Battery information. The info you will see includes the number of times the battery has been charged when it was manufactured and the date the battery was first used.

With this information, you could figure out how many charging cycles the battery on your phone has left. It can also help reveal if the battery powering your phone is the original cell that the device came with.

A similar pattern can be seen with the iPhone. The iPhone 14 and previous models can hold on to 80% of capacity for 500 charging cycles. Showing a huge improvement, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series models can continue holding on to 80% of the battery's capacity for 1,000 charging cycles which is a major improvement.

Optimizing the battery charging on a Pixel. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google reveals how many charging cycles you&#039;ll get from your Pixel 3-Pixel 9 phone
Optimizing the battery charging on a Pixel. | Image credit-PhoneArena

To slow down battery degradation on your Pixel phone, Google recommends that you don't use your Pixel while charging the battery and don't leave your Pixel exposed too long to the sun or high temperatures (95 degrees Fahrenheit/35 degrees Celsius or higher). Google also suggests that Pixel users enable the Adaptive Charging feature. This feature learns how you like to charge your phone and when you normally take the device off the charger each morning.

With Adaptive Charging, the phone slows down the speed at which it charges the battery and pauses at 80%. It finishes the charging process about one hour before you normally take the phone off the charger. On your Pixel go to Settings > Battery > Charging optimization. Toggle on "Use Charging Optimization" and choose between Adaptive Charging and stopping the charging at 80%.

Phone manufacturers are trying to extend the number of charging cycles a handset's original battery can handle before becoming completely useless to the phone's owner.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price

Latest News

Heavyweight Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a massive price cut, becoming everyone's favorite foldable
Heavyweight Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a massive price cut, becoming everyone's favorite foldable
Check out Amazon and Best Buy's Galaxy A16 5G launch deals if you're on a (super) tight budget!
Check out Amazon and Best Buy's Galaxy A16 5G launch deals if you're on a (super) tight budget!
This video player could erase language barriers in films with offline AI subtitles
This video player could erase language barriers in films with offline AI subtitles
Apple Card users in LA wildfire zone get help from Cupertino when they need it most
Apple Card users in LA wildfire zone get help from Cupertino when they need it most
Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch
Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch
iPhone 17 Pro camera rumor points to significant changes
iPhone 17 Pro camera rumor points to significant changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless