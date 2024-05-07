Google releases May 2024 Android security update with Bluetooth improvements and Pixel 8 camera fix





Bluetooth

General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio

Camera

Fix for camera performance under certain conditions when recording video









The update is approximately 5MB and the build number varies depending on the device model and carrier. Here is the breakdown on which build number you should expect to receive on your Pixel:



To check if your Pixel device has received the May 2024 update, navigate to Settings > System > Software updates > System update. Note that carrier approvals can slightly delay the update rolling out to all devices.