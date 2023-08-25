YouTube and YouTube Music to add support for private RSS feeds for Podcasts





The news was confirmed by YouTube product lead Steve McLendon to TechCrunch during the Podcast Movement conference this week. The upcoming podcasting features are in addition to the already consistent stream of updates and features being added to the YouTube and YouTube Music platforms.





The addition of RSS feeds is a significant step for YouTube in its efforts to become a major player in the podcasting space. These features give podcasters more control over how their shows are distributed and listened to, and they make it easier for listeners to find and discover new podcasts.





Embracing RSS feeds will allow users of the platform to better curate their favorite podcasts lists and follow lesser known or private podcasts that are not placed front and center. Spotify does not currently offer this feature, as the company prefers for its users to opt for Spotify's own podcast subscriptions.





YouTube's move to support RSS uploads and private feeds is a sign of the company's growing commitment to podcasting. YouTube is already one of the most popular platforms for listening to podcasts, and these new features are likely to make it even more attractive to podcasters and listeners.





YouTube Music, for example, is becoming a more competitive product when it comes to music streaming Supporting podcast features as well will position the app in a more level playing field with standalone podcast apps, such as the popular Apple Podcasts and Overcast, and ahead of Spotify when it comes to supporting private RSS feeds.

