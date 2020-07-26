Android Software updates Apps Google

Check your Android phone to see if this useful Google Play Store feature has arrived

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 26, 2020, 6:16 PM
Back in the good old days of May, we told you that Google was going to add filters to Google Play Store app results. This would allow you to reduce the number of results that pop up from your search request. For example, you can adjust your inquiry to find a particular type of app with at least a certain number of stars. Or you stick to those that received an "Editor's Choice" badge. The options appear under the search bar similar to keyword suggestions.

Originally, the feature was rolled out only in certain markets. Today, AndroidPolice says that Google is now pushing out the Google Play Store search filters to more regions and markets. Unfortunately, it appears to be a server-side update which means that you have no control over when it will show up on your Android handset. The filters have been seen on version 21.0.17 of the Play Store.


Luckily, the Play Store search filters appear on our Pixel 2 XL running the Android R beta version 2.5. The filter options on the phone are allowing us to select apps with a 4.0 or higher rating, apps with a 4.5 or higher rating, those that were selected as an Editor's Choice, Premium apps, new apps, and apps available on Google Play Pass. AndroidPolice notes that if you search for an app with a brand name like say, Apple Music, Netflix, and Spotify, you won't see any filters since you're going to see the results with a normal search of the name. But if you add the word "utility" after the name, the filters return.


Whether the filters save you the time and effort of running through a large list of apps depends on what you are searching for. Still, offering the filters should be seen as a step forward for Google and Android.

