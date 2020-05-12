Android Google

Google Play is going to add app search filters for Android users

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 12, 2020, 1:38 AM
Google Play is going to add app search filters for Android users
Searching for an app on Android normally means opening Google Play and typing its name or keywords in the search box, which will then show a fairly basic list of apps in a seemingly nonsensical order, with possibly a few promoted apps among the first few results. At best, in some cases, keyword suggestions may show up under the search box, but there isn't an option to filter the results below by, say date or downloads.

But now, according to 9to5Google, Google Play is getting a number of basic filters, allowing users to sort results by ratings, by showing the newest apps first, or by whether said apps received the "Editor's Choice" badge at some point. Those options will appear under the search bar in a similar fashion to keyword suggestions.

Thanks to this new, seemingly small addition to Android's app store, not only will users finally get better control over their search queries, but many newer apps will be getting more exposure over older, established or promoted ones that often tend to steal the spotlight in most top search results.

The update is currently rolling out in different regions, and is not yet available widely.

Last month, Google Play Store received another update that added parental control features also related to finding new content, the Kids tab. That one is to show "teacher approved" apps that are "both enriching and entertaining." Google said that it worked closely with teachers who have been curating apps and giving "Teacher approved" badges to those that are appropriate for children, especially useful now as most are still out of school and turning to online entertainment for passing the time.

