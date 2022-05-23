Pixel Watch will use a USB-C charger; will be made by Apple watch manufacturer

Google showed us what the Pixel Watch looks like during the I/O conference but a full reveal will take place later this year. Thanks to leaks and rumors, we have an idea of what to expect and now some more details have emerged regarding the watch's charger.





9to5Google reports that three models (GQF4C, GBZ4S, and GWT9R) that got approval from Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) earlier as well as another identifier (G943M) have been spotted in FCC filings.





The GQF4C only offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, while GBZ4S and GWT9R also support cellular LTE connectivity.





The listings have also revealed that Taiwan’s Compal Electronics, which also makes Apple smartwatches, will manufacture the watch as well as its USB-C charging cable. This implies that you will be able to use your phone to charge the watch. Battery Share reverse wireless charging feature will likely also be an option on Pixel 5 and later models.





Other popular Android smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Fitbit Versa 3 support USB-A chargers.





Per earlier reports, the Pixel Watch will feature a 300mAh battery . The wearable will apparently be powered by the four years old Samsung Exynos 9110 chip, but this shouldn't be a cause for concern, given that rumors say that it will be accompanied by a co-processor and will also probably have more RAM and more storage than any other Wear OS watch, which should help speed things up.





The Pixel Watch has a circular, domed design and features a tactile crown and a side button for navigation. It will run an improved version of Wear OS 3 with a refreshed interface and will also offer some Fitbit features. It's an Android-only smartwatch, meaning it will not work with the iPhone.





Google has said that it will be a premium-priced product but the specifics are not known. More details will be revealed in the fall, which is when it will be formerly unveiled alongside the Pixel 7.