Google's deeply discounted Pixel Buds Pro are the perfect companion for your affordable Pixel 7





Google's Pixel Buds Pro are of course the absolute greatest Pixel 7 companion one can hope to get, and for a presumably limited time only, both Amazon and Best Buy are running a pretty amazing sale on these noise-cancelling bad boys in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass color options.

That's a lot of chromatic choice for a decidedly stylish and undeniably powerful audio product setting you back $149.99 instead of its $199.99 list price. By no means unprecedented, the $50 (or 25 percent) discount has been revived by Google and its most prized US retail partners after a month-long or so hiatus, and to our knowledge, you're still looking at one of the deepest ever price cuts available for the summer 2022-released Pixel Buds Pro





We don't really expect a second edition of Big G's first-ever true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation to come out anytime soon, mind you, and at this reduced price, the Pixel Buds Pro are considerably cheaper than Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's similarly well-reviewed Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





That makes this a very hard-to-refuse deal... for both Apple and Samsung fans in addition to Google devotees. The Pixel Buds Pro, of course, are fully compatible with iPhones and Android handsets of all brands, delivering super-high-quality sound with flawless surrounding noise cancellation for up to 7 hours between charges and 20 hours or so when taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration as well.