Google finally releases massive March update for Pixel devices with new features and bug fixes





That's now evidently done, and the March 2023 update is ready to officially roll out to all eligible Pixel devices in stable form, bringing to the table no less than 46 (!!!) specific bug fixes and general improvements , as well as the first "Feature Drop" of the year packed with cool add-ons designed to make your smartphone or smartwatch "even more helpful and safe than before."





a lot of ground to cover this month, let's kick things off with that incredibly lengthy new list of security patches, presented to you with no commentary beyond Because there'sof ground to cover this month, let's kick things off with that incredibly lengthy new list of security patches, presented to you with no commentary beyond Google 's explanations and breakdown of targeted devices (where applicable):





Apps



Fix for issue causing Live Translate feature to prompt for translation too frequently in certain apps (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro only);

Fix for issue occasionally keeping display on while certain app activities are active;

Fix for issue occasionally preventing screenshots from being captured in certain apps;

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Wallpaper & style settings to open.

Battery & Charging



Fix for issue occasionally causing app-specific battery restriction settings to be reset after a software update;

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Battery Share from charging certain devices or accessories (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro only);

General improvements for charging, battery usage or performance in certain conditions (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro only);

General improvements for wireless charging stability or performance in certain conditions (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro only).

Biometrics



Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro only).

Bluetooth



Fix for issue occasionally preventing Android Auto to connect wirelessly with certain vehicle head units;

Improvements for connection stability with certain Bluetooth LE headsets or accessories.

Camera



General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro only);

Improvements for color accuracy or exposure level while using the front camera in certain conditions (Pixel 7 and 7 Pro only).

Display & Graphics



Fix for issue occasionally causing display flicker or artifacts in certain apps or conditions (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro only);

Fix for issue occasionally causing instability or playback errors with certain media apps or content (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro only);

Fix for issue occasionally causing video preview to flicker in certain apps (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro only).

Framework



Fix for issue occasionally preventing keyboard from displaying in certain apps or conditions.

Sensors



Additional tuning for haptics intensity and response in certain conditions (Pixel 6a only);

General improvements for adaptive brightness response in certain conditions.

System



Fix for issue preventing device bootloader from being unlocked in certain conditions (Pixel 6a only);

Fix for issue preventing device from booting to Android in certain conditions (Pixel 6a only);

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions;

Kernel updates to 4.14.295 *[5], 4.19.261 *[6], 5.10.149 (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro only).

Telephony



General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions.

Touch



General improvements for touch response and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 7 and 7 Pro only).

User Interface



Fix for issue causing certain on-device search results to launch apps in work profile;

Fix for issue causing certain text entries in Battery Usage settings to overlap each other while scrolling;

Fix for issue causing home screen UI to appear blurred in certain conditions;

Fix for issue causing lag or delay with switching between apps while third-party launcher apps are in use;

Fix for issue occasionally causing inner launcher icons to appear clipped after closing a folder;

Fix for issue occasionally causing input text to overlap inside search bar;

Fix for issue occasionally causing media player notification to appear cut off or trimmed;

Fix for issue occasionally causing navigation UI to display over Assistant interface;

Fix for issue occasionally causing notification drawer to appear empty or blank;

Fix for issue occasionally causing Overview screen panels to display over home screen;

Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick Settings tiles to be activated while menu is not pulled down;

Fix for issue occasionally causing screen unlock to overlap with notifications, home screen or other UI elements;

Fix for issue occasionally causing silent mode icon to appear hidden or missing from status bar;

Fix for issue occasionally preventing app icon size to scale correctly when changing display size;

Fix for issue occasionally preventing screenshot sharing or editing to work when tapping overlay buttons;

Fix for issue preventing haptic feedback when interacting with notification drawer in certain conditions;

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions and animations;

Improvements for home screen icon behavior when switching between different grid sizes;

Improvements for status bar layout and response in certain device orientations.

Wi-Fi





General improvements for Wi-Fi network connection stability & performance in certain conditions;

Improvements for connection stability with certain Wi-Fi 6E-capable routers or networks (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro only).



Keep in mind that all the fixes and improvements not applicable to one or several specific devices go out to all eligible Pixel phones and will eventually reach many other Android devices from other brands. And now this:

New features are here for select Pixel devices





Yes, the latest monthly update includes a quarterly "feature drop" headlined by a faster Night Sight capturing experience for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro "borrowed" straight from the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.









all Pixel phones is bound to put a big smile on millions of faces soon. Then you have Direct My Call functionality on Pixel 4a and "newer phones" to help you quickly find the correct extension when reaching out to "many of the most popular toll-free numbers in the US", as well as built-in Health Connect features. If that doesn't sound new or exciting enough, Magic Eraser availability onPixel phones is bound to put a big smile on millions of faces soon. Then you have Direct My Call functionality on Pixel 4a and "newer phones" to help you quickly find the correct extension when reaching out to "many of the most popular toll-free numbers in the US", as well as built-in Health Connect features.





finally to better compete against the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in terms of potentially life-saving technology. Timers set across compatible Nest devices can now be seen as they count down to zero on a Pixel, while the Pixel Watch is getting fall detection to better compete against the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in terms of potentially life-saving technology.





A bunch of other existing features are also adding more regions, languages, and devices to their support lists, and although separately these changes may not seem like much, they definitely amount to a very hefty new update together that could make a huge difference for your user experience out in the real world.