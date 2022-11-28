Google's beautiful Pixel Watch with LTE is on sale at a nice discount for the very first time





Google Pixel Watch GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Polished Silver Case, Chalk Active Band $50 off (13%) $349 99 $399 99 Buy at Target





The only little problem is that you'll have to opt for a specific Silver/Chalk color combo if you want to pay $349.99 and get standalone cellular connectivity in addition to built-in GPS and Bluetooth support. That's obviously down from a $399.99 list price, with the unprecedented discount reflected after adding this particular Pixel Watch model to your cart.





Keep in mind that you're looking at an online-only Cyber Monday promo here... that may well expire before Cyber Monday 2022 technically ends given that the Black/Obsidian, Gold/Hazel, and Silver/Charcoal flavors of this voice call-capable smartwatch are all out of stock already at the time of this writing.

Check out all of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals right here!





By no means the absolute best smartwatch money can buy right now, this Google-made bad boy does sport an undeniably attractive design inspired by the classic Android Wear-based Moto 360, running of course the newest version of the Wear OS platform on the software side of things with a heavy focus on Google services and apps like Assistant, Maps, and Wallet.





At $349.99, the cellular-equipped Pixel Watch is considerably cheaper than the most affordable Apple Watch Series 8 variant with untethered 4G LTE support this holiday season, giving hardcore Google fans another reason to be jolly... if they hurry.

Just because Thanksgiving is decidedly in the rearview mirror now, that doesn't mean your bargain-hunting and money-saving mission for this holiday shopping season is all over. Cyber Monday deals often include deeper discounts on popular tech products than Black Friday sales, with Target supplying not one but two prime examples of such a thing this year.