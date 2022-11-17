Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

The first Google Pixel Watch deal is here just in time for Black Friday

Google's long overdue first in-house smartwatch finally went official a little over a month ago after an anticipation of more than half a decade, but like most first-gen products trying to compete against far more mature and refined devices in super-crowded markets, the Pixel Watch felt decidedly underwhelming in our in-depth review.

Obviously, there's not a whole lot its makers can do to fix that before presumably releasing a second edition next year, but to its credit, Google is trying a couple of things, issuing an unusually quick software update earlier this week and applying a nice discount to all Wi-Fi-only models today.

Google Pixel Watch

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors
$51 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors
$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

The deal that happens to already be live at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in addition to the search giant's official US e-store would also feel premature were it not for the imminence of the holiday season.

Make no mistake, this $50 markdown from a $349.99 list price is a Black Friday 2022 promotion and you can definitely view it as one of the top Black Friday smartwatch deals available right now even if Thanksgiving is still exactly a week away.

The official Google Store terms and conditions reveal the unprecedented discount will remain valid through November 25 and beyond that date (up until November 30), so this is probably the only decent Pixel Watch deal you'll be getting for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year... while supplies last.

At its new all-time low price, the Wear OS-powered Pixel Watch is... still not an undeniable value champion, arguably falling short of what Samsung's even more affordable entry-level Galaxy Watch 5 variant has to offer.

Of course, most of the major health monitoring and fitness tracking boxes are checked with Fitbit's help, and the design is undoubtedly distinctive enough to appeal to a certain demographic with an unusual passion for everything that Google does.

The non-LTE-enabled Pixel Watch comes in a grand total of four colors at this cool $50 discount, rocking a stainless steel case in your choice of "Polished Silver", "Champagne Gold", or "Matte Black" flavors paired with different types of "Active" bands.
