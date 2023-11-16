Amazon has Google's OG Pixel Watch with LTE on sale at an insane Black Friday 2023 price
Google's official Black Friday 2023 sale has officially kicked off earlier today, allowing bargain-hunting holiday shoppers to get everything from the "conventional" Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets to the decidedly unorthodox and exceptionally eye-catching Pixel Fold at their lowest ever prices from a number of major US retailers.
But some of these third-party retailers actually got a head start on this Black Friday... season with a few very compelling deals a couple of weeks back. The first-gen Pixel Watch, for instance, scored some absolutely massive discounts going all the way up to $200 at Amazon in late October for a few days.
That somewhat random pre-holiday offer is not currently matched by Google's official Black Friday 2023 promotion, which is why we're delighted to report that Amazon has revived it for an undoubtedly limited time again.
The aforementioned 200 bucks can only be slashed off the $399.99 list price of last year's Wear OS-based beaut with a matte black stainless steel case, obsidian active band, and standalone 4G LTE connectivity. Curiously enough, the GPS-only Pixel Watch is available at a comparatively humbler $150 discount in all color options, and because that variant normally costs $349.99, the aforementioned cellular-enabled model is priced the same as a unit without LTE support at the time of this writing.
Whether or not you think you need your smartwatch to be able to make and receive voice calls without a phone nearby, you should definitely go for the cellular-capable model marked down by 50 percent right now. It might also be smart to hurry and place your order well before Thanksgiving if you don't want to see Amazon reduce that discount to $150.
Now, is this the best smartwatch you can buy for Christmas at any price? Absolutely not. Is it better than most other budget smartwatches out there? Definitely, especially if you care a lot about Google apps and services and you're not too bothered by the occasional software glitch, favoring your style over your wearable's functionality.
