The greatest Google Pixel Watch deal yet is back on before Christmas





Yes, the search giant's (far from perfect) first in-house smartwatch is also on sale at a special end-of-the-year price, and just like the company's newest homebrewed smartphones, that happens to be the same price all major US retailers charged a few weeks back

Unfortunately, the renewed $50 discount merely applies to Wi-Fi-only units normally fetching $349 a pop, with the LTE-enabled variant still available for $399 practically everywhere across the nation.





If we are to trust the official US Google Store , this latest Wi-Fi Pixel Watch deal is set to end on December 24, although if you want to receive the undeniably beautiful circular timepiece by Christmas, you'll obviously have to place your order significantly earlier than that at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or another retailer you might routinely choose to do business with.









probably the best time to purchase it regardless of your chromatic inclination. That's right, all color combinations are identically discounted. Granted, the overall software experience is... not exactly flawless, and the same clearly goes for the battery life, but if you're addicted to your Google Assistant and various other Google services and apps, this is definitely the smartwatch to own and now is the best time to purchase it regardless of your chromatic inclination.




