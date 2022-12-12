The greatest Google Pixel Watch deal yet is back on before Christmas

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

With both Black Friday and Cyber Monday long gone now, hardcore Google fans on tight budgets are likely to be delighted to start this week with a final chance at awesome Pixel 6a, 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch discounts before Christmas.

Yes, the search giant's (far from perfect) first in-house smartwatch is also on sale at a special end-of-the-year price, and just like the company's newest homebrewed smartphones, that happens to be the same price all major US retailers charged a few weeks back.

Unfortunately, the renewed $50 discount merely applies to Wi-Fi-only units normally fetching $349 a pop, with the LTE-enabled variant still available for $399 practically everywhere across the nation.

If we are to trust the official US Google Store, this latest Wi-Fi Pixel Watch deal is set to end on December 24, although if you want to receive the undeniably beautiful circular timepiece by Christmas, you'll obviously have to place your order significantly earlier than that at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or another retailer you might routinely choose to do business with.

In addition to a design that we know many of you prefer over the external appearance of the latest industry-leading Apple Watches and even Samsung's similarly sleek-looking Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Pixel Watch has an objectively great set of fitness and health tracking tools going for it as well.

Granted, the overall software experience is... not exactly flawless, and the same clearly goes for the battery life, but if you're addicted to your Google Assistant and various other Google services and apps, this is definitely the smartwatch to own and now is probably the best time to purchase it regardless of your chromatic inclination. That's right, all color combinations are identically discounted.

