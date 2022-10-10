Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here is how long your Google Pixel Watch will receive important updates

Google Wearables
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here is how long your Google Pixel Watch will receive important updates
Google’s first ever smartwatch is almost here, but if you haven’t yet decided whether or not to buy one, we have some news that will help you take an informed decision. Google has already revealed all the info potential customers might need when considering the Pixel Watch, but details about its software are slightly harder to come by if you don’t know where to look.

Although it’s common knowledge that the Pixel Watch runs Wear OS by Google, not many know how long the Mountain View company plans to support the wearable device with software updates. Thankfully, Google has already posted the answer to this question, and it’s all good news.

Preorder the first Google Pixel Watch!

Google's first try at a smart timepiece, the Pixel Watch, offers great value for money as it comes with a big display, and health and fitness sensors.
$349
Pre-order at BestBuy


The Pixel Watch will receive regular software updates until at least October 2025, which not particularly surprising since Google typically offers three years of Android OS updates to its Pixel phones too, just like many other handset makers.

Obviously, during the three-year period, Pixel Watch users will be getting all sorts of software updates, including security enhancements, new features, operating system updates, bug fixes, and much more. Besides massive Wear OS updates, the smartwatch will also receive feature drops, important updates that are typically rolled out every quarter of the year.



No timeframes for these updates are provided by Google, so it’s not clear yet of the feature drops will be released at the same time as those for the Pixel phones. We don’t even know if the smartwatch will get security patches every month, just like the Pixel handsets, but that’s probably not as important as delivering new features every few months.

The Pixel Watch is available in two versions – $349.99 for the Wi-Fi model and $399.99 for the cellular (LTE) version. Customers who pre-order either of the two models will receive 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music as a gift. Pre-orders are still live right now, but the Pixel Watch should begin shipping sometime this week.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 14 bug activates Crash Detection and calls 911 with the user on a rollercoaster
iPhone 14 bug activates Crash Detection and calls 911 with the user on a rollercoaster
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4
Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4
GPS platform and other factors lead a driver to his death
GPS platform and other factors lead a driver to his death
Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry
Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry
U.S. refurbished iPhone market feels impact from demand for 5G support
U.S. refurbished iPhone market feels impact from demand for 5G support

Popular stories

Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
Samsung phones blowing up at pandemic rates, urging return of removable batteries (Samsung responds)
T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals
T-Mobile knocks it out of the park with its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch launch deals
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless