Here is how long your Google Pixel Watch will receive important updates
Google’s first ever smartwatch is almost here, but if you haven’t yet decided whether or not to buy one, we have some news that will help you take an informed decision. Google has already revealed all the info potential customers might need when considering the Pixel Watch, but details about its software are slightly harder to come by if you don’t know where to look.
The Pixel Watch will receive regular software updates until at least October 2025, which not particularly surprising since Google typically offers three years of Android OS updates to its Pixel phones too, just like many other handset makers.
No timeframes for these updates are provided by Google, so it’s not clear yet of the feature drops will be released at the same time as those for the Pixel phones. We don’t even know if the smartwatch will get security patches every month, just like the Pixel handsets, but that’s probably not as important as delivering new features every few months.
The Pixel Watch is available in two versions – $349.99 for the Wi-Fi model and $399.99 for the cellular (LTE) version. Customers who pre-order either of the two models will receive 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music as a gift. Pre-orders are still live right now, but the Pixel Watch should begin shipping sometime this week.
Although it’s common knowledge that the Pixel Watch runs Wear OS by Google, not many know how long the Mountain View company plans to support the wearable device with software updates. Thankfully, Google has already posted the answer to this question, and it’s all good news.
Obviously, during the three-year period, Pixel Watch users will be getting all sorts of software updates, including security enhancements, new features, operating system updates, bug fixes, and much more. Besides massive Wear OS updates, the smartwatch will also receive feature drops, important updates that are typically rolled out every quarter of the year.
