Google's utterly delightful 2022 flagships Pixel 7 and 7 Pro return to lowest prices

Google's awesome Pixel 7 and Pro phones which were released not too long ago are back down to Cyber Monday pricing.





Google kicked things up several notches with the Pixel 6 and refined the formula with the Pixel 7 line. The Pixel 7 has a 6.3 inches screen with a higher than the standard refresh rate of 90Hz and the 7 Pro has a bigger 6.7 inches screen with an even higher 120Hz refresh rate.





The Pixel 7 features a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter and the Pixel 7 Pro also has a 48MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and as well as a mode called Macro Focus for closeup photos. The cameras are superb and churn out sharp and true-to-life photos. The phones also have a video mode called Cinematic Blur for artistic videos with shallow depth-of-field.





Both phones are powered by the Tensor G2 chip which makes everything run smoothly and is very good at AI tasks like speech recognition. It also enables camera features such as Magic Eraser to remove unwanted elements from pictures.





In addition to an in-display fingerprint reader, the phones also have face unlock. The battery life is robust.





Google Pixel 7 6.3 inches 90Hz screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 50MP main camera + 12MP ultrawide camera | 10.8MP front facing camera | 4,355mAh battery $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor G2 | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto with 5x zoom | 10.8 MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Since Google is in charge of both hardware and software, the Pixel 7 is more fluid than most other top Android phones of 2022 . The series will be supported by Google for five years.





The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were always easy to recommend to people looking for modern-looking phones with cutting-edge specs and a clean interface, and now that Amazon has marked them down for the holidays, they should be a no-brainer for anyone looking for a snappy high-end phone capable of producing glorious images.





The Pixel 7, which usually retails for $599 is available for $499 at the moment, after a discount of $100. The Pixel 7 Pro has been discounted by $150, so you can get it for $749 instead of $899.





Those are terrific prices, so you must think twice before passing these Pixel 7 deals up.