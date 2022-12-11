Google's outstanding Pixel 6a is irresistibly cheap right now

good budget phones and right now, the company's latest midranger, the Google is the undisputed king when it comes tobudget phones and right now, the company's latest midranger, the Pixel 6a , is on sale at a hefty discount.





The Pixel 6a doesn't wander too far from the Pixel 6 and cuts the fewest corners possible, so, in essence, it's more of a low-cost flagship. The same cannot be said about competing phones from rivals Apple and Samsung which are markedly inferior to pricier phones.





The Pixe 6a sports a vivid 6.1 inches OLED screen and is powered by the proprietary Tensor chip that's also inside the more premium Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It's fast and responsive and you will have no problems running heavy apps and multitasking.





Google Pixel 6a 6.1 inches OLED screen | Tensor chip | 12.2MP main + 12MP ultrawide cameras | 8MP front camera | 4,410mAh $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





The phone has Pixel 5's trusty 12.MP main camera and Pixel 6's 12MP ultrawide and 8MP front sensors. It takes excellent pictures in all sorts of lighting conditions and also benefits from the Tensor chip's AI tricks, which gives it a serious edge over similarly priced phones and makes it one of the best camera phones of 2022





The Pixel 6a packs a 4,410mAh battery and should easily last all day. The phone is comfortably lightweight and has an IP67 rating against dust and water ingress. It will be supported by Google until at least 2027.





The bottom line is that if you want a flagship-level handset without a flagship-level price, the Pixel 6a is the phone for you. It's every bit as powerful as the Pixel 6 but starts at $150 cheaper.





Right now, it's even more affordable, and can be bought for $299 instead of $449. That's one meaty discount for a phone with an eye-catching design, powerful chip, quality cameras, and the smoothest Android experience.