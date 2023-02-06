Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's first-ever Pixel Watch is... probably not the best smartwatch in the world, failing to give the hugely successful Apple Watch Series 8 a run for its money in terms of software smoothness and also offering disappointing battery life.

But if you're a hardcore fan of the search giant behind the world's most popular mobile OS or simply love circular timepieces that can help you stand out from the crowd at the gym or in the office, this might be a good time to head over to Amazon or Best Buy and choose a Pixel Watch with or without LTE connectivity.

Both variants are currently marked down by a cool $50 at both major US retailers in several different color combinations, and although the discount is not completely unprecedented, it's certainly nice to see it return for the first time after the holidays.

Yes, these are the greatest Google Pixel Watch deals of 2023 so far, and given this bad boy's young age, we wouldn't be surprised if we saw no higher discounts offered in the next few months. After all, there are no rumors about a second edition yet, and even though an announcement alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets in the fall might seem logical, there are absolutely no guarantees at the moment.

Knowing Google, there's definitely a very good chance the Pixel Watch will slowly get better and better this year, with frequent software updates not only taking care of the occasional bug but also adding entirely new features to a... solid overall value equation right now.

Capable of monitoring your ECG, supervising your sleep, and measuring blood oxygen levels, the discounted Wear OS-powered and exclusively Android-compatible device looks undeniably sleek while keeping an eye on your health and delivering important notifications to your wrist. 

Is this a better overall product than, say, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Probably not, but it is significantly more affordable at $50 off its $350 and $400 list prices in Bluetooth-only and cellular-enabled versions respectively.
