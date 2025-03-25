Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices

Google Pixel Watch
Should you consider buying a 2022-released smartwatch in 2025? That obviously depends on how cheap you can get it, and when a device as phenomenally feature-packed and as undeniably visually appealing as the Pixel Watch is available at its lowest ever prices both with and without standalone cellular connectivity, age becomes just a number.

Granted, not even our original Pixel Watch review was particularly flattering for Google's first in-house intelligent timepiece, but some of those initial software kinks have actually been ironed out since this bad boy made its commercial debut, and more importantly, the $349.99 launch price is now marked down by a gargantuan 250 bucks.

Google Pixel Watch

$250 off (71%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Two Color Options, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch

$270 off (68%)
41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker
Buy at Amazon

Naturally, that makes the first-gen Google Pixel Watch cheaper than ever before, beating all previous discounts offered by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy on a Wi-Fi-only variant available in a single 41mm case size. Believe it or not, the 4G LTE-enabled model is even more drastically discounted by no less than $270 from an original list price of $399.99 in the same single size.

While this archaic Wear OS-powered device has obviously received many huge markdowns in the past (especially after the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 launches of 2023 and 2024), these hot new Amazon Big Spring deals are unprecedented and quite possibly unbeatable, so you should definitely not ignore them if you happen to be in the market for a good budget smartwatch right now.

The OG Pixel Watch's hardware, mind you, is not as outdated as you might think, including a still-beautiful circular AMOLED touchscreen, a generally reliable heart rate monitor, potentially life-saving ECG technology, fall detection, in-depth sleep tracking, crash detection, Emergency SOS functionality, and even a fully working blood oxygen sensor.

No, the battery life is not great (to say the least), and that Exynos 9110 processor was behind the times even in 2022, which means that the overall system performance could prove to be a pretty big problem today... until you remember just how affordable the Pixel Watch is for an undoubtedly limited time.
