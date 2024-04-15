Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Google Pixel UI for upcoming "Satellite SOS" feature teaches you how to point your phone to the sky
As per the report that surfaced this weekend, Google is expected to include the Samsung Modem 5400 in its upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2 devices. This translates to support for satellite connectivity, which has been rumored for some time now as an Android 15 feature. Now, we have a look at the Satellite Pointing UI, which pretty much confirms the feature's impending roll out.

Google has been facing challenges with recent Pixel phone models, specifically related to connectivity issues such as dropped calls and weak signals. This is because they've been using Samsung modems instead of Qualcomm modems in their phones.

To address this problem, Google is introducing a new Samsung modem in the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2. This new modem is expected to be not only faster and more energy efficient but also support innovative features like texting via satellite connections or 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN).

Following this revelation, thanks to the Google News Telegram channel, we are now also getting a look at the special UI that was prepared to guide users through using the "Satellite SOS" emergency feature for Pixel devices. The instructions are expected to appear while texting with this feature on, when you need to keep your device pointed at the satellite in order to get the best signal.

Images credit: Google News Telegram channel

According to the source, you will need to move your phone to center the satellite in the circle, and the process is illustrated by the accompanying animations in the UI. These instructions can also be minimized into a floating window, so you can potentially keep an eye and use both the instructions and your messages window.

Though this will be part of the Messages app, the actual interface is part of the Adaptive Connectity Services app. It will be interesting to see how, by implementing this features, Google will in turn make Pixel phones more competitive in the market, especially when compared to Samsung and Apple's iPhone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

