Seemingly insignificant Pixel 9 upgrade will turn it into the threat Google needs it to be
Pick up any smartphone brand that's not crushing it in terms of sales and you'll immediately be able to spot the shortcoming that's preventing it from doing as well as Samsung and Apple. Maybe their design philosophy is stuck in 2018. Maybe their cameras are lackluster. Google's phones, on the other hand, are competitive with rivals when it comes to the camera, software experience, and performance, but they aren't very good at being phones. This could change with the Pixel 9.

Owners of recent Pixel models have reported having problems with dropped calls and weak signals. The issue was exacerbated by the March 2024 update

Since 2021, Google has been using Samsung's Exynos modems in its phones instead of going for Qualcomm like makers of other handsets sold in the US. Thus, it can be theorized that Exynos modems are the reason why the Pixel 6 and later phones have connectivity issues.

The Pixel 6's modem had software stability issues, which also impacted other subsystems, like sensors. The problems improved somewhat after Google shifted to the Exynos Modem 5300, which is found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8

Google's upcoming flagship devices, the Pixel 9 and the Pixel Fold 2 will feature the Samsung Modem 5400, reports Android Authority. And while some might be feeling disappointed that Google did not opt for a Qualcomm modem, they can expect the new Samsung modem to be faster and more energy efficient than what's inside existing Pixel phones.  

The outlet says that the software stack has also been upgraded, so stability will improve.

The modem will also support 3GPP Rel. 17, which will include support for 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) or satellite connectivity.  The feature will be powered by T-Mobile and will only allow for texting. Google might also be readying an app called Satellite Gateway to facilitate communications with emergency services. The way it will apparently work is that you will be asked a set of questions, to help emergency responders assess your situation. You will also have the option of notifying your emergency contact.

The report also says that Google is working on a 5G tablet with the same modem that's called "clementine" internally. 

Google makes one of the best Android phones around and though its market share has steadily been growing, it hasn't even broken into the top five yet. Perhaps if Google takes care of issues that irk people, such as connectivity woes and overheating issues, it may see sales skyrocket.
Anam Hamid
