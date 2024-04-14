Seemingly insignificant Pixel 9 upgrade will turn it into the threat Google needs it to be





Owners of recent Pixel models have reported having problems with dropped calls and weak signals. The issue was Owners of recent Pixel models have reported having problems with dropped calls and weak signals. The issue was exacerbated by the March 2024 update





Since 2021, Google has been using Samsung's Exynos modems in its phones instead of going for Qualcomm like makers of other handsets sold in the US. Thus, it can be theorized that Exynos modems are the reason why the Pixel 6 and later phones have connectivity issues.





Pixel 6 's modem had software stability issues, which also impacted other subsystems, like sensors. The problems improved somewhat after Google shifted to the Exynos Modem 5300, which is found in the The's modem had software stability issues, which also impacted other subsystems, like sensors. The problems improved somewhat after Google shifted to the Exynos Modem 5300, which is found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8





Pixel 9 and the Android Authority Google's upcoming flagship devices, theand the Pixel Fold 2 will feature the Samsung Modem 5400, reports. And while some might be feeling disappointed that Google did not opt for a Qualcomm modem, they can expect the new Samsung modem to be faster and more energy efficient than what's inside existing Pixel phones.





The outlet says that the software stack has also been upgraded, so stability will improve.



Recommended Stories

The modem will also support 3GPP Rel. 17, which will include support for 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) or satellite connectivity. The feature will be powered by T-Mobile and will only allow for texting. Google might also be readying an app called Satellite Gateway to facilitate communications with emergency services. The way it will apparently work is that you will be asked a set of questions, to help emergency responders assess your situation. You will also have the option of notifying your emergency contact.





The report also says that Google is working on a 5G tablet with the same modem that's called "clementine" internally.



