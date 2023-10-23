Amazon has one Google Pixel Tablet model (with dock) on sale at a new record high discount
Just like last year's first-gen Pixel Watch, this year's first-gen Pixel Tablet was deemed... far from perfect in our in-depth review a few months back. But even though the Tensor G2-powered 11-incher can't exactly go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9-series beasts for the title of best Android tablet available today, its versatility certainly makes it an interesting value proposition... at the right price.
Normally available for $499 and up with a charging speaker dock included, Google's first in-house slate in a long time can currently be purchased for a cool 100 bucks less than that. The handy aforementioned accessory capable of seamlessly turning this thing into a Nest Hub-style smart display is still bundled in, but if you want to take advantage of this somewhat random new Amazon deal, you will have to opt for a rose-coated Pixel Tablet with 128GB storage and a "porcelain" dock.
All the other color options and storage configurations are sold at their regular prices at the time of this writing, mind you, which is definitely a little unusual, strongly suggesting that you should hurry and place your order before this rose/porcelain model inevitably loses its discount as well.
Interestingly, said $100 discount is (slightly) higher than what Amazon offered during its fall Prime Day extravaganza a couple of weeks ago, easily beating all previous promotions available at other major retailers like Best Buy and Google's official US e-store too.
In short, this is a totally unprecedented deal that you may not want to miss out on if you like both Android tablets and Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and would rather own one device that integrates the two functionalities than two completely separate products.
The Pixel Tablet comes with a respectable 8GB RAM count, solid battery life, and a decent IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and "conventional" 60Hz refresh rate technology, thus not exactly rivaling the best of the best iPads out there in many key departments but arguably striking an excellent balance between productivity, versatility, raw power, and affordability.
