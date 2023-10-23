Amazon has one Google Pixel Tablet model (with dock) on sale at a new record high discount





Pixel Tablet with 128GB storage and a "porcelain" dock. Normally available for $499 and up with a charging speaker dock included, Google 's first in-house slate in a long time can currently be purchased for a cool 100 bucks less than that. The handy aforementioned accessory capable of seamlessly turning this thing into a Nest Hub-style smart display is still bundled in, but if you want to take advantage of this somewhat random new Amazon deal, you will have to opt for a rose-coatedwith 128GB storage and a "porcelain" dock.

Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Rose Color, Porcelain Charging Speaker Dock Included $98 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





All the other color options and storage configurations are sold at their regular prices at the time of this writing, mind you, which is definitely a little unusual, strongly suggesting that you should hurry and place your order before this rose/porcelain model inevitably loses its discount as well.





Interestingly, said $100 discount is (slightly) higher than what Amazon offered during its fall Prime Day extravaganza a couple of weeks ago, easily beating all previous promotions available at other major retailers like Best Buy and Google's official US e-store too.





In short, this is a totally unprecedented deal that you may not want to miss out on if you like both Android tablets and Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and would rather own one device that integrates the two functionalities than two completely separate products.



