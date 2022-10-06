Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Future Feature Drops will bring these new Pixel features to last year's Pixel 6 line

Android Software updates Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Future Feature Drops will bring these new Pixel features to last year's Pixel 6 line
Google traditionally has been able to take some of the new features it introduces with its latest Pixel models and have them added to older Pixels via a software update. Yeah, it takes some of the sting out of not owning the latest and greatest Pixel but not that much.

Some new Pixel 7 series features will be made available to last year's phones


Google has informed us that all Pixel models with Tensor (which includes both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines) will get Clear Calling in a future Feature Drop. Clear Calling reduces background noises that can be distracting and annoying on phone calls. Speaking about annoying phone calls, the same Tensor-powered models will be able to stop an incoming call dead in its tracks by saying "silence." This joins the "stop" and "snooze" quick phrases which will stop an alarm or timer from continuing to ring.

Also coming to all Tensor-powered Pixels is Guided Frame. This is an accessibility-related feature that helps those with poor eyesight snap a selfie with help from a "voice-over" announcer who will guide the user on how to position the phone in real-time. You might hear the announcer tell the user to "move your phone right and up." It also will include a countdown timer to help the visually impaired user better prepare for the selfie.

A member of the team that came up with Guided Frame, Ling Wong, said, "A selfie to me, and to many blind users, is a way to express themselves." And yes, it is coming to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 handsets. Also coming to last year's models will be the improvements Google made in Real Tone. This is the photography feature that more accurately shows diverse skin tones in pictures taken with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines. Improvements in Real Tone made for the new models will be coming to last year's Pixels and will be integrated with Night Sight and Portrait mode.

Spatial Audio for Pixel Buds Pro users will be available for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users


Spatial Audio with the Pixel Buds Pro is going to be available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also after an upcoming Feature Drop. Spatial Audio creates "3D surround sound" that gives the listener a good sense of the origin of a sound they hear through their earbuds. In other words, while wearing the Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel 6 series users will be able to tell if a sound came from in front of them, behind them, or beside them. It's a more immersive way of listening to content.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro right now!

Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 preorder discount

The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat!
$670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$229
$899
Pre-order at BestBuy

The Pixel 7 preorders are made even more affordable by Best Buy

Best Buy will give you $370 for your Pixel 5 and a $100 e-Gift card towards Google's new Pixel 7 costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. Upgrading from the two-year-old Pixel 5 will net you the Pixel 7 for just $129 over at Best Buy!
$470 off (78%) Trade-in Gift
$129
$599
Pre-order at BestBuy

The "At a Glance" widget on all Pixel models will show new information. For example, in addition to showing your flight and gate number, it will now show which carousel you will be able to find your checked luggage at. Also coming to all supported Pixel models (which include the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 line) is the Audio Message Transcription feature that does a spectacular job at transcribing audio on the phone.

Unfortunately, when we asked Google if it had any plans to create a Face Unlock feature for the Pixel 6 Pro, the company said it had nothing to share at this point.

The next Pixel Feature Drop is coming in December. You can join the beta program for the Feature Drop (Android 13 QPR1 beta 2) by taking a ride on the Reading Railroad. If you pass GO collect $200 to the Android 13 Beta Software page at google.com/android/beta. Tap the button that says "View your eligible devices."

You'll be taken to a page with the image of your Pixel phone with a box underneath that says "Opt-in." Tap on that box and go to Settings > System > System update. You'll see the OTA update that will install the latest Android 13 QPR1 beta 2 build on your handset. Try to hold out with the beta until the Feature Drop is released in December. When that happens, you'll be able to opt-out of the beta program without any penalty.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 series; new fingerprint sensor is included too
Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 series; new fingerprint sensor is included too
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison

Popular stories

People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
Big Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra upgrade is confirmed, says new report
Big Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra upgrade is confirmed, says new report
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless