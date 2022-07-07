Google's final pre-Android 13 Pixel update is here with many security patches baked in









The only actual new feature delivered to the latter high-end duo is apparently a VoLTE improvement on "certain networks" in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions, which some users on "certain" other networks in other markets already received with the June update





That means security is the key focus area of this... monthly security update , with a grand total of 33 (!!!) vulnerabilities affecting departments as diverse as "MediaTek components", "Unisoc components", "Qualcomm components", "Qualcomm closed-source components", device framework, system, and Google Play system updates now being a thing of the past.





While a few of these are listed with a "critical" severity level and a bunch more were considered "high"-risk threats prior to their mitigation, there's no word on actual exploitation in the wild leading to loss of personal data or remote code execution of any sort.





It goes without saying that you should absolutely install these fresh security patches on your eligible devices as soon as possible to remain protected in the face of all threats, and perhaps more importantly, to get ready for Android 13 . That's right, your next major OS promotion is just around the corner, and we highly doubt Google will issue any other general security or specific bug fixes, let alone all-new features, before Android 13 officially rolls out in (theoretically) stable form.



