Has your Pixel 6 suffered from random device shutdowns?

Thanks to the June Quarterly Feature Drop, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets both were able to get rid of many of the bugs that made the devices two of the buggiest new handsets in recent memory. Some Pixel 6 series units lost cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity while other problems focused on the optical under-display fingerprint sensor which was found to be lagging. And multiple updates were delayed preventing Pixel 6 series users from being allowed to install them.



Is a new Pixel 6 series bug randomly shutting down the Pixel 6 series phones while taking photos in Airplane mode?







u/murocds13 who says that his Pixel 6 is experiencing a strange issue. This Pixel 6 user enjoys enabling the airplane mode on his phone and using his device as a camera to shoot videos and snap photographs. As we pointed out at the beginning of this article, the update released on June 6th has greatly improved the capabilities of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro . But there are still some users having individual issues. Take Reddit subscriberwho says that his Pixel 6 is experiencing a strange issue. This Pixel 6 user enjoys enabling the airplane mode on his phone and using his device as a camera to shoot videos and snap photographs.

Time to buy the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro







With the airplane mode enabled, the phone loses telephonic capabilities blocking all radio-frequency transmission services. It shuts all Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular, and data connections on your mobile device to prevent the handset from interfering with commercial aircraft. To enable airplane mode go to Settings > Network & internet > Toggle on Airplane mode .







This is something that the user has done with older Pixel models that he has owned and never before has he had a problem doing this. But sure enough, with the Pixel 6, an issue arises. As the redditor says in his post, "but of course here comes the Pixel 6; for no reason at all it shuts down randomly by itself when taking pictures; luckily it is rare but still annoying, it happens 1-2-3 times in a long day.





The settings leading up to the shutdown include having the phone in airplane mode with plenty of free storage and plenty of battery life. The temperature would be cold

-normal temps, cold, but not so much to shut down the phone. The Pixel 5 had no issues at -5°c -10°c and most users were unable to duplicate the issue. One Pixel 6 Pro user said that he uses the Battery mode to snap photos on his Pixel 6 Pro in areas where he knows that there is no wireless service and he has never suffered through the same issue of having the phone randomly shut down.

Some believe that the issue has to do with colder temperatures and a larger internal resistance for batteries in lower temps







Radian-Fi writes on Reddit to say that this could be an issue with colder temperatures. He states, "I think it's possible it's actually temperature and battery related. The battery in the device in question might have too big of an internal resistance in lower temperatures... but that's just speculation." The internal resistance is the opposition to the flow of current inside the battery and cold weather raises the internal resistance.



Another Reddit user with the handle of keijikage notes that with the colder temperature and the higher internal resistance, "it may look like you have battery, but you actually don't as the phone is hammering the chipset while snapping pictures or shooting video." Another Reddit user by the handle "rignfool" noted that this same issue used to happen to him when he owned the Nexus 6 with its "SHITTY" battery.



