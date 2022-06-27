Android 13 beta 3.3 is released to improve Pixel 6 series connectivity
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Let's face it, the Pixel 6 series could remain a little buggy until the stable version of Android 13 is released in July or August. Now, this writer must confess that recently I have had some connectivity issues with my Pixel 6 Pro that prevented the phone from making phone calls; previously, this had not been a problem with my handset.
I found that by toggling the Airplane mode switch on and off, I could quickly regain connectivity. You can find the Airplane mode by going to Settings > Tap Network and Internet > Turn Airplane mode On or Off. Also helping to fix some of the bugs that remain with the Pixel 6 series is the upcoming update to Android 13.
Google this morning released Android 13 beta 3.3 which comes with Wi-Fi connectivity fixes and more. According to Google, the update "includes the latest stability and performance improvements" including a trio of patches related to Android connectivity:
- Fixed an issue where devices couldn’t connect to a Wi-Fi network even when the network was available and the signal strength was good.
- Fixed an issue with BluetoothManagerService that led to slow performance and cold starts for apps.
- Fixed an issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that caused slow UI rendering, unresponsiveness in apps, and poor battery performance in some cases.
The Pixel 6 series could run much smoother once Android 13 is released
Other issues were related to the User Interface (UI), the User Experience (UX), and the general performance of the device. The beta also fixed an issue where in some cases, if the Always show Keyboard option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well. Also fixed was an issue where in some cases, such as gesturing to go back a page, the system UI crashed.
Time to pick up the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro
If you want to join the Android 13 Beta program, the easiest way is to manually install the latest Android 13 beta version onto your Pixel by heading to Android Beta for Pixel, and click on "View your eligible devices." Models from the Pixel 4 up to the Pixel 6 Pro can join the Beta program. After you see an image of your eligible device, you tap on + Opt-in. Within 24 hours, you will receive an update by going to Settings > System > System update.
Keep in mind that with this scenario, you'll be installing an unstable version of Android 13 on your phone. In other words, to revert to a stable OS release, you will need to wipe your phone and perform a factory reset (UGH!). Frankly, why put yourself through the heartache and headache. Wait for the stable version of Android 13 to be released.
Things that are NOT allowed: