Android 13 beta 3.3 is released to improve Pixel 6 series connectivity

Let's face it, the Pixel 6 series could remain a little buggy until the stable version of Android 13 is released in July or August. Now, this writer must confess that recently I have had some connectivity issues with my Pixel 6 Pro that prevented the phone from making phone calls; previously, this had not been a problem with my handset.







I found that by toggling the Airplane mode switch on and off, I could quickly regain connectivity. You can find the Airplane mode by going to Settings > Tap Network and Internet > Turn Airplane mode On or Off . Also helping to fix some of the bugs that remain with the Pixel 6 series is the upcoming update to Android 13.





Google this morning released Android 13 beta 3.3 which comes with Wi-Fi connectivity fixes and more. According to Google, the update "includes the latest stability and performance improvements" including a trio of patches related to Android connectivity:



