June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units

Yes, there was disappointment in parts of Pixel land yesterday after the Quarterly Feature Drop was released by Google. The rumored Face unlock was a no-show and the features that were dropped were pretty much duds for the most part or had previously been announced. But included with yesterday's update were some very important bug fixes that might make Pixel 6 series owners feel better about their phones.

The problems bedeviling Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have included cellular connectivity issues that were disconnecting Pixel users from their wireless providers. The laggy under-display fingerprint scanner has been another issue that marred users' enjoyment of their new handsets. And battery drain was also aggravating users who had hoped that the battery capacities of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, 4614mAh and 5003mAh respectively, would be enough to last a full day even powering 5G and a 90Hz-120Hz screen refresh rate.

Reddit users are weighing in on the improvements they've noticed on their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro since installing the update. One redditor with the user name salcin96 wrote, "I work in an area, where cellular connection is pretty borderline. But today, after the June update, my connection is more stable and network battery drain is under 5%. Looks promising!"

Others reported that their Pixels were no longer running hot to the touch following the installation of the update. Speaking of installing the June Quarterly Feature Drop (which included the monthly functional updates and the latest security patch), many Pixel 6 series units have yet to receive it. For example, yours truly has not been able to install the update yet and several others on Reddit posted that the update has yet to be made available on their phone.

And not everyone who installed the update has a happy story to share. A Reddit user with the handle ah208 writes, "Updated my Pixel 6 this morning. Battery drain appears to be the same, but keeps dropping signal when indoors (same as December update, keeps not finding signal)."

One Pixel 6 user had the kind of experience that others fear will happen to them. This Reddit user with the handle fluxxis posted, "Never had an issue before. Got the update this morning, recharged at noon and three hours later I'm down to 55% battery although I didn't use the phone at all. I'm scared. I'll give it a day because who knows which jobs are running after the update, but if these problems persist I'm done with my Pixel 6 once and for all."

For the vast majority of Pixel 6 series users though, the update seems to deliver as promised. To check to see if you have received it, go to Settings > System > System update. Follow the prompt asking you to tap the blue button on the lower right portion of the display to start the updating process.
