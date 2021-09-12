Notification Center

Android Software updates Google

Stable Android 12 will be here in early October for Pixel phones, internal document indicates

Anam Hamid
By
0
Stable Android 12 will be here in early October for Google Pixel phones, internal document indicates
Google Pixel phones will get the official Android 12 update on October 4, reporting from XDA Developers suggests.

Around a week back, Google released the fifth and final Android 12 beta and teased that the formal launch was weeks away. XDA's Mishaal Rahman has posted an internal Google document that indicates the Mountain View giant will publish the source code for its latest operating system on October 4 on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Gerrit and going by history, we should expect Pixel phones to get the Android 12 stable update on the same day.


For reference, Android 11 officially launched on September 8, 2020. Android 12 is apparently taking longer because it's the biggest system redesign in years. Flagship phones from OnePlus, Oppo, and Xiaomi may follow soon after, judging from last year.

Meanwhile, Samsung still struggling to get the Android 12 beta program off the ground


Owners of premium Samsung phones will probably have to wait until December for Android 12, given the company hasn't even started its beta program yet. The first beta is expected to arrive at some point this month.

Today's rumor about Android 12 makes no mention of the Pixel 6 but if the information is legit, we are unlikely to see the new lineup before October 4. Leaks point to an October 19 unveiling.

