Android 13's dessert codename gets revealed

Android 13's dessert codename gets revealed0
Android 13 will reportedly carry the name "Tiramisu"
A new entry on the AOSP Gerrit revealed the codename Android 13 will reportedly be internally known with, and it is Tiramisu. Previously, it seems the version had the letter "T" assigned to it, with no codename revealed, but now, the T will be changed to Tiramisu.
This is the first time the internal codename of the next Android version comes to light. However, keep in mind the public name of the OS version will be Android 13, as Google no longer follows its strategy of naming Android version after desserts.
With Android 10, Google stopped the tradition of assigning Android versions some sweet-sounding names. With the same version, Android got rebranded into the avatar we know today. However, the dessert names have not been completely abandoned and they continue to be used internally.
Here are all the Android dessert codenames so far, the ones after Android 10 have only been internal codenames, while the others were public:
- Android 1.5 – Cupcake
- Android 1.6 – Donut
- Android 2.0 – Eclair
- Android 2.2 – Froyo
- Android 2.3 – Gingerbread
- Android 3.0 – Honeycomb
- Android 4.0 – Ice Cream Sandwich
- Android 4.1 – Jelly Bean
- Android 4.4 – KitKat
- Android 5.0 – Lollipop
- Android 6.0 – Marshmallow
- Android 7.0 – Nougat
- Android 8.0 – Oreo
- Android 9 – Pie
- Android 10 – Quince Tart
- Android 11 – Red Velvet Cake
- Android 12 – Snow Cone
- Android 13 – Tiramisu
Tiramisu is a dessert with a coffee flavor and is a mixture of eggs, sugar, mascarpone cheese. It originates in Italy.