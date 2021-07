Android 13's dessert codename gets revealed

Android 13 will reportedly carry the name "Tiramisu"

This is the first time the internal codename of the next Android version comes to light. However, keep in mind the public name of the OS version will be Android 13, as Google no longer follows its strategy of naming Android version after desserts.







Android 1.5 – Cupcake Android 1.6 – Donut Android 2.0 – Eclair Android 2.2 – Froyo Android 2.3 – Gingerbread Android 3.0 – Honeycomb Android 4.0 – Ice Cream Sandwich Android 4.1 – Jelly Bean Android 4.4 – KitKat Android 5.0 – Lollipop Android 6.0 – Marshmallow Android 7.0 – Nougat Android 8.0 – Oreo Android 9 – Pie Android 10 – Quince Tart Android 11 – Red Velvet Cake Android 12 – Snow Cone Android 13 – Tiramisu

The upcoming Android 12 release and its betas, getting us excited for the new version of Google 's OS, have been making the news recently. However, now, there's some information about the Android coming next year, Android 13. Google seems to have decided on an internal name for it, reports XDA-Developers A new entry on the AOSP Gerrit revealed the codename Android 13 will reportedly be internally known with, and it is Tiramisu. Previously, it seems the version had the letter "T" assigned to it, with no codename revealed, but now, the T will be changed to Tiramisu.With Android 10, Google stopped the tradition of assigning Android versions some sweet-sounding names. With the same version, Android got rebranded into the avatar we know today. However, the dessert names have not been completely abandoned and they continue to be used internally.If you're curious, Android 10 was Quince Tart, Android 11 was Red Velvet Cake, and Android 12 is Snow Cone.Here are all the Android dessert codenames so far, the ones after Android 10 have only been internal codenames, while the others were public:Tiramisu is a dessert with a coffee flavor and is a mixture of eggs, sugar, mascarpone cheese. It originates in Italy.