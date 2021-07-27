Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Android Google

Android 13's dessert codename gets revealed

Iskra Petrova
By
0
The upcoming Android 12 release and its betas, getting us excited for the new version of Google's OS, have been making the news recently. However, now, there's some information about the Android coming next year, Android 13. Google seems to have decided on an internal name for it, reports XDA-Developers.

Android 13 will reportedly carry the name "Tiramisu"


A new entry on the AOSP Gerrit revealed the codename Android 13 will reportedly be internally known with, and it is Tiramisu. Previously, it seems the version had the letter "T" assigned to it, with no codename revealed, but now, the T will be changed to Tiramisu.

This is the first time the internal codename of the next Android version comes to light. However, keep in mind the public name of the OS version will be Android 13, as Google no longer follows its strategy of naming Android version after desserts.


With Android 10, Google stopped the tradition of assigning Android versions some sweet-sounding names. With the same version, Android got rebranded into the avatar we know today. However, the dessert names have not been completely abandoned and they continue to be used internally.

If you're curious, Android 10 was Quince Tart, Android 11 was Red Velvet Cake, and Android 12 is Snow Cone.

Here are all the Android dessert codenames so far, the ones after Android 10 have only been internal codenames, while the others were public:
  1. Android 1.5 – Cupcake
  2. Android 1.6 – Donut
  3. Android 2.0 – Eclair
  4. Android 2.2 – Froyo
  5. Android 2.3 – Gingerbread
  6. Android 3.0 – Honeycomb
  7. Android 4.0 – Ice Cream Sandwich
  8. Android 4.1 – Jelly Bean
  9. Android 4.4 – KitKat
  10. Android 5.0 – Lollipop
  11. Android 6.0 – Marshmallow
  12. Android 7.0 – Nougat
  13. Android 8.0 – Oreo
  14. Android 9 – Pie
  15. Android 10 – Quince Tart
  16. Android 11 – Red Velvet Cake
  17. Android 12 – Snow Cone
  18. Android 13 – Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a dessert with a coffee flavor and is a mixture of eggs, sugar, mascarpone cheese. It originates in Italy.

