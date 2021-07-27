Android 13's dessert codename gets revealed

Android 13 will reportedly carry the name "Tiramisu"

This is the first time the internal codename of the next Android version comes to light. However, keep in mind the public name of the OS version will be Android 13, as Google no longer follows its strategy of naming Android version after desserts.







Android 1.5 – Cupcake Android 1.6 – Donut Android 2.0 – Eclair Android 2.2 – Froyo Android 2.3 – Gingerbread Android 3.0 – Honeycomb Android 4.0 – Ice Cream Sandwich Android 4.1 – Jelly Bean Android 4.4 – KitKat Android 5.0 – Lollipop Android 6.0 – Marshmallow Android 7.0 – Nougat Android 8.0 – Oreo Android 9 – Pie Android 10 – Quince Tart Android 11 – Red Velvet Cake Android 12 – Snow Cone Android 13 – Tiramisu

