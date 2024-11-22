Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
This killer Black Friday 2024 deal on Google's 2023 Pixel Fold is unlikely to last much longer

Google Pixel Fold
As appealing as the newer, faster, and significantly more polished Pixel 9 Pro Fold might look to a lot of holiday shoppers at a $300 Black Friday discount from a list price of $1,799, some foldable fans on tighter budgets will undoubtedly need to settle for last year's first-gen Pixel Fold... if they absolutely have to buy a Google-made phone.

Originally priced at the same $1,799 as its recently released successor, this admittedly outdated Tensor G2-powered handset with a 7.6-inch primary display and 5.8-inch cover screen is no longer available from its manufacturer at all. Amazon, meanwhile, still has the 2023-released Pixel Fold in stock, and for a presumably limited time, Black Friday Week shoppers can save $600 without any sort of special requirements.

Google Pixel Fold

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
$600 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

This is basically a repeat of the e-commerce giant's unprecedented Prime-exclusive offer from last month... minus the member exclusivity, and although you might expect the new deal to run for an entire week (or even more), there's clearly a good chance Amazon will run out of inventory much earlier than that.

By no means the absolute best foldable money can buy in (late) 2024, the Pixel Fold is probably affordable enough today to make some of you consider its value proposition superior to those of the aforementioned Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6.

After all, you can't argue with the sheer size and top-notch quality of the two aforementioned OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate technology and excellent resolution numbers, and the 48, 10.8, and 10.8MP cameras slapped on the OG Pixel Fold's back are no pushovers in terms of real-world imaging capabilities either.

Google's always tremendous long-term software support is another key selling point at the phone's newly reduced price, and our comprehensive Pixel Fold review from last year also found the design to be surprisingly refined and enjoyable (at least for a revolutionary first-gen product), which hasn't really changed that much in the meantime.

Now, I'm not saying this is the best Google Pixel Black Friday deal for everyone right now, but something tells me that some of you will not be able to resist the temptation of scoring a potentially unbeatable discount on a respectable (at the very least) foldable device.
Adrian Diaconescu
