Oppressively expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 is surprisingly affordable right now

Few things scream 'futuristic' as loudly as foldable phones but their high prices remain a barrier to entry for many tech enthusiasts. Proven winners like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 tend to be the most expensive of the bunch but thanks to a very generous 42 percent discount, the phone is cheaper than top Android and Apple flagships right now.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not be wildly different from its predecessor but thanks to Samsung's comfortable lead over other manufacturers, it's still one of the best foldable phones out there.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB

7.6-inch inner screen | 6.3-inch outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip | Triple rear camera system | 4,400mAh battery
$800 off (42%)
$1099 99
$1899 99
Buy at Samsung


The $1,899.99 starting price can be hard to swallow for most customers, but it's only $100 more than foldables from other companies. The phone is often on sale but for the first time, the base 256GB model has been marked down to $1,099.99 by Samsung. That's a discount of $800.

You will only be able to save $800 if you go for either the Crafted Black or White model. Other color variants are $500 off.

You don't need to trade in your current device to save $800 on the phone. The handset is $300 off but you can stack a $500 discount on top of that by selecting 'No' when asked for a trade-in.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great device for anyone who feels restricted by a typical slab phone and wants a multi-tasking behemoth. It has a 7.6-inch tablet-size inner screen and a 6.3-inch outer display.

The phone's triple rear camera system takes great photos and its 4,400mAh battery lasts more than a day on a single charge.

The device doesn't feel heavy in your hands so you can use it comfortably all day long. Unlike conventional phones, it can also be propped on a table in a semi-opened position for handsfree use.

The device is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is mated with 12GB of RAM for flawless performance. Samsung also built many AI features into it.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
