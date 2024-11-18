Oppressively expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 is surprisingly affordable right now
Few things scream 'futuristic' as loudly as foldable phones but their high prices remain a barrier to entry for many tech enthusiasts. Proven winners like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 tend to be the most expensive of the bunch but thanks to a very generous 42 percent discount, the phone is cheaper than top Android and Apple flagships right now.
The $1,899.99 starting price can be hard to swallow for most customers, but it's only $100 more than foldables from other companies. The phone is often on sale but for the first time, the base 256GB model has been marked down to $1,099.99 by Samsung. That's a discount of $800.
You don't need to trade in your current device to save $800 on the phone. The handset is $300 off but you can stack a $500 discount on top of that by selecting 'No' when asked for a trade-in.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great device for anyone who feels restricted by a typical slab phone and wants a multi-tasking behemoth. It has a 7.6-inch tablet-size inner screen and a 6.3-inch outer display.
The device doesn't feel heavy in your hands so you can use it comfortably all day long. Unlike conventional phones, it can also be propped on a table in a semi-opened position for handsfree use.
The device is fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is mated with 12GB of RAM for flawless performance. Samsung also built many AI features into it.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may not be wildly different from its predecessor but thanks to Samsung's comfortable lead over other manufacturers, it's still one of the best foldable phones out there.
You will only be able to save $800 if you go for either the Crafted Black or White model. Other color variants are $500 off.
The phone's triple rear camera system takes great photos and its 4,400mAh battery lasts more than a day on a single charge.
Things that are NOT allowed: