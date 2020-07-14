Google confirms the first Pixel Buds "feature drop" arrives in August
One important thing Pixel Buds users should expect from the next update is a fix for audio cut out issues, but performance improvements and stability fixes will be implemented too. Based on what we know about the Pixel phones “feature drops,” it's safe to assume that the next update for the Pixel Buds will bring important new features.
On a side note, the Pixel Buds are now available in nine other countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK, in the Clearly White color. An additional Almost Black color version will be launched in select markets “later this summer,” Google announced today.