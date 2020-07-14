Accessories Software updates Google Audio

Google confirms the first Pixel Buds "feature drop" arrives in August

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 14, 2020, 8:15 AM
Google announced back in May that it will start delivering “feature drops” to the Pixel Buds. These are similar software updates that Google's Pixel phones received for the first time last year in December.

Although the Mountain View company confirmed Pixel Buds owners will eventually benefit from this type of updates, it didn't provided a release date at that time. While we still don't have an exact release date, Forbes reports that Google informed them that the first “feature drop” for the Pixel Buds will arrive sometime in August.

One important thing Pixel Buds users should expect from the next update is a fix for audio cut out issues, but performance improvements and stability fixes will be implemented too. Based on what we know about the Pixel phones “feature drops,” it's safe to assume that the next update for the Pixel Buds will bring important new features.

On a side note, the Pixel Buds are now available in nine other countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK, in the Clearly White color. An additional Almost Black color version will be launched in select markets “later this summer,” Google announced today.

