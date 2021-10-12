Google's affordable Pixel Buds A-Series are discounted for the very first time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









If a Benjamin didn't sound affordable enough to convince you to snub the two aforementioned Pixel Buds A-Series alternatives, as well as Apple's costlier second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro , Best Buy is ready to shave $20 off the $99.99 MSRP for the first time.





The substantial and completely unprecedented 20 percent discount does come with a pretty big "catch", mind you, as you'll need to settle for refurbished units in a single white color to take advantage of the hot new and undoubtedly limited deal.





Because we're talking about "Geek Squad certified" refurbs here, you probably don't have to worry about the cosmetic condition or functionality of Best Buy's marked-down Pixel Buds A-Series, which are likely to work and look as good as all-new products.





At $79.99, it's legitimately hard to find a better, sleeker, and more feature-packed pair of true wireless earbuds , even in refurbished condition. Google promises to deliver "high-quality audio" with the help of "custom-designed" 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, and despite also integrating advanced noise reduction, Adaptive Sound, and beamforming microphone technologies, the Pixel Buds A-Series are capable of playing music for five hours straight, with their bundled charging case taking that endurance rating all the way up to 24 hours.





