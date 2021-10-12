Notification Center

Google's affordable Pixel Buds A-Series are discounted for the very first time

Adrian Diaconescu
Google's affordable Pixel Buds A-Series are discounted for the very first time
Instead of taking things to the next level in the AirPods-dominated market with a premium new pair of Pixel Buds, Google caught us all by surprise with the announcement of a low-cost model inspired by the Pixel 3a, 4a, and 5a handsets a few months back.

Aggressively priced at a reasonable $99.99 right off the bat, the aptly (yet uninspiredly) named Pixel Buds A-Series predictably came without active noise cancellation on deck, nonetheless aiming to join the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ and the Jabra Elite Active 65t on our comprehensive list of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy in 2021.

If a Benjamin didn't sound affordable enough to convince you to snub the two aforementioned Pixel Buds A-Series alternatives, as well as Apple's costlier second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro, Best Buy is ready to shave $20 off the $99.99 MSRP for the first time.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless Earbuds, White, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished

$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

The substantial and completely unprecedented 20 percent discount does come with a pretty big "catch", mind you, as you'll need to settle for refurbished units in a single white color to take advantage of the hot new and undoubtedly limited deal.

Because we're talking about "Geek Squad certified" refurbs here, you probably don't have to worry about the cosmetic condition or functionality of Best Buy's marked-down Pixel Buds A-Series, which are likely to work and look as good as all-new products.

At $79.99, it's legitimately hard to find a better, sleeker, and more feature-packed pair of true wireless earbuds, even in refurbished condition. Google promises to deliver "high-quality audio" with the help of "custom-designed" 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, and despite also integrating advanced noise reduction, Adaptive Sound, and beamforming microphone technologies, the Pixel Buds A-Series are capable of playing music for five hours straight, with their bundled charging case taking that endurance rating all the way up to 24 hours.

Designed to withstand rain and sweat with an IPX4 certification, the mid-range sibling of the OG true wireless Pixel Buds should also provide top-notch comfort and stability for your most intense workouts. And no, in case you're wondering, the high-end Pixel Buds are no longer available brand-new while fetching an arguably excessive $145 and up refurbished, so if you're a hardcore Google fan, the A-Series are definitely the way to go ahead of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch.

