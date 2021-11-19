Best Buy has Google's Pixel Buds A-Series marked down to an unbeatable price

You may also like:

That may not sound like a massive Black Friday-style markdown, but with these budget-friendly AirPods alternatives normally available for $99.99 a pair, you're actually looking at a pretty deep 20 percent price cut here.





If the promotion happens to sound familiar, that might be because the same retailer ran a somewhat similar sale just last month . But in order to save $20 back then, you had to settle for "certified refurbished" units, which is no longer the case now.









As you can imagine, you'll need to make do without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology if you opt for these Google-made buds in favor of something like Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds or Apple's significantly costlier Beats Studio Buds.





On the bright side, Big G promises to deliver "rich, high-quality audio" with 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, as well as a "snug and secure fit", IPX4 water resistance, and perhaps most importantly, up to 24 hours of battery life when considering the Pixel Buds A-Series and their bundled charging case. That's an unquestionably solid quality/price ratio that's unlikely to be eclipsed this holiday shopping season in the sub-$100 segment.