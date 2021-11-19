Notification Center

Deals Black Friday

Best Buy has Google's Pixel Buds A-Series marked down to an unbeatable price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is definitely a good time to sell something at a discount for the first time, and while Google itself has no deal to offer as far as the recently released Pixel Buds A-Series are concerned, Best Buy is charging a cool 20 bucks less than usual in both "Clearly White" and Olive hues as we write this.

You may also like:


That may not sound like a massive Black Friday-style markdown, but with these budget-friendly AirPods alternatives normally available for $99.99 a pair, you're actually looking at a pretty deep 20 percent price cut here.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless Earbuds, Clearly White

$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless Earbuds, Olive

$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

If the promotion happens to sound familiar, that might be because the same retailer ran a somewhat similar sale just last month. But in order to save $20 back then, you had to settle for "certified refurbished" units, which is no longer the case now.

At $79.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, the Pixel Buds A-Series are an even stronger candidate than usual for the title of best wireless earbuds under $100 out there. 

As you can imagine, you'll need to make do without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology if you opt for these Google-made buds in favor of something like Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds or Apple's significantly costlier Beats Studio Buds.

On the bright side, Big G promises to deliver "rich, high-quality audio" with 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, as well as a "snug and secure fit", IPX4 water resistance, and perhaps most importantly, up to 24 hours of battery life when considering the Pixel Buds A-Series and their bundled charging case. That's an unquestionably solid quality/price ratio that's unlikely to be eclipsed this holiday shopping season in the sub-$100 segment.

