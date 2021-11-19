Best Buy has Google's Pixel Buds A-Series marked down to an unbeatable price

Best Buy has Google's Pixel Buds A-Series marked down to an unbeatable price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
- Black Friday 2021 Pixel deals: the year's biggest discounts on Google's best hardware
- Top Black Friday wireless headphones offers: expectations and early deals available right now
That may not sound like a massive Black Friday-style markdown, but with these budget-friendly AirPods alternatives normally available for $99.99 a pair, you're actually looking at a pretty deep 20 percent price cut here.
At $79.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, the Pixel Buds A-Series are an even stronger candidate than usual for the title of best wireless earbuds under $100 out there.
As you can imagine, you'll need to make do without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology if you opt for these Google-made buds in favor of something like Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds or Apple's significantly costlier Beats Studio Buds.
On the bright side, Big G promises to deliver "rich, high-quality audio" with 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, as well as a "snug and secure fit", IPX4 water resistance, and perhaps most importantly, up to 24 hours of battery life when considering the Pixel Buds A-Series and their bundled charging case. That's an unquestionably solid quality/price ratio that's unlikely to be eclipsed this holiday shopping season in the sub-$100 segment.