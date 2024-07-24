Expected Google Pixel 9 Pro (OnLeaks) and Samsung Galaxy S25 designs | Image credit – PhoneArena









Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and the emergency text





Android 15 supports satellite connectivity, the abilities of the system are rather rudimentary for anything beyond what the Whilesupports satellite connectivity, the abilities of the system are rather rudimentary for anything beyond what the iPhone 15 and its own such option already offers. One can send emergency alerts in the form of a short text message from areas not covered by a carrier signal, and that's about it. Granted, this might be a lifesaver in more situations than one, but the vaunted satellite connectivity is with a very limited bandwidth and capabilities for now.





Apple uses the n53 satellite connectivity band of Globalstar as a partner for the Emergency SOS service that works on iPhones without cellular coverage, and it remains to be seen whose service will Google or Samsung sign up their phones for.









Apple fronted Globalstar millions for new satellites as the iPhone's emergency messaging service was hogging a large part of its network, too, so Google and Samsung may go with a larger, more established player, or rely on direct-to-cell service providers like SpaceX.





When Qualcomm partnered with Iridium for the Snapdragon Satellite service on its own chipsets last year, however, the deal quickly fell apart despite that Qualcomm demonstrated the service for us at last year's MWC and said it is in talks with many partners among major phone makers.









Phone maker, however, went with standards-based, rather than chipset-based satellite solution. On iPhones, it can be used for emergency SOS messages which can be sent in less than 15 seconds if you have clear skies when you are out in the boondocks completely off the grid and away from any cellular connectivity.





Android 15 beta 4 code, strings referring to a o use Satellite SOS, Google Messages must be your default SMS app. Satellite SOS is included at no charge for 2 years ," or exactly what Apple's Google, will seemingly only support what Apple now offers, messaging of emergency services. Buried inbeta 4 code, strings referring to a Pixel Satellite SOS feature say "t," or exactly what Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service offers, too.



As for Samsung, for now it's known to be working towards enabling satellite connectivity on its phones, just as its Exynos 5400 modem will make that possible on the Pixel 9 . Whether it will ink separate deals with satellite companies, or rely on Google's solution remains to be seen, but its own code strings are also referring to messaging only.





T-Mobile and Starlink





Perhaps the biggest hint where cell phone satellite connectivity is heading will come when T-Mobile 's tie-up with the world's largest satellite Internet provider Starlink becomes operational in the fall.





Back in 2022, Elon Musk's SpaceX announced a partnership with T-Mobile to provide direct-to-cell services in underserved areas via dedicated satellites. Well, SpaceX has now sent more than a 100 such Starlink satellites into orbit, and T-Mobile is preparing to launch its service in the September-November period.





Pixel 9 and T-Mobile and other Starlink carrier partners like Roger in Canada, those phones can seemingly count on much more expansive satellite connectivity features than what's currently available. This will coincide with theand iPhone 16 series launch and, perhaps, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim release as well. Onand other Starlink carrier partners like Roger in Canada, those phones can seemingly count on much more expansive satellite connectivity features than what's currently available.





SpaceX, 2024





The Starlink team then adds that full-on text messaging sessions will be available this year, while voice, data, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity will be added to the mix in 2025.





Since then, however, Starlink has demonstrated the first tweet sent from space satellite acting as a cell phone tower, while Elon Musk even bragged with data download speeds to a regular unmodified phone that would allow video streaming.





The testing screenshot of the SpaceX direct-to-cell service here shows speeds four time larger than what was initially announced during the event about the partnership with T-Mobile and the coverage of its dead network spaces.





Elon Musk was quick to point out that " this is the current peak speed per beam and the beams are large, so this system is only effective where there is no existing cellular service ." When other users are in those "dead" network spaces at the same time, however, the direct-to-cell service speeds will have to be distributed. SpaceX says it will keep launching satellites to expand the capabilities to voice calls and data usage, though.



The serial number that pops up on the screenshot from the testing device belonged to an off-the-shelf T-Mobile carrier phones. The serial number that pops up on the screenshot from the testing device belonged to an off-the-shelf Verizon 128GB Galaxy S21 model, so apparently the service can work on more handsets than the latest flagships, or justcarrier phones.





Verizon and T-Mobile 's partnership with Starlink may put it ahead in direct satellite connectivity services for its subscribers, just as it happened with its In the end, even though bothand AT&T have inked up similar direct-to-cell deals with other providers,'s partnership with Starlink may put it ahead in direct satellite connectivity services for its subscribers, just as it happened with its 5G network buildout.