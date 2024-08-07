Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The umpteenth Google Pixel 9 Pro leak puts the spotlight (again) on AI and the phone's snazzy design

By
0comments
The umpteenth Google Pixel 9 Pro leak puts the spotlight (again) on AI and the phone's snazzy design
Just when you thought you already knew all there is to know about Google's unreleased Pixel 9 handset family, an undoubtedly legit promotional video has surfaced on social media to provide even more information on the search giant's vision for the Android-powered and AI-controlled future.

This 40-second clip curiously seems to leave out the Pixel 9 Pro XL model we all know is coming, specifically promoting the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro with a predictable focus on the real-life applicability of some of the two handsets' AI skills and their "Pro-level" camera capabilities.

Now that looks like some very useful AI magic!


If you've felt like many of the artificial intelligence tools unveiled by Google, Samsung, and so many other mobile industry heavyweights over the last year or so haven't exactly improved your user experience in significant ways, something tells us you'll look at the "Add Me" feature a little differently once it's rolled out... if it works as advertised.

Basically, you'll be able to insert yourself in an existing photograph by using this tool, which does sound a tad creepy, but could also come in handy when you're out with your family or a group of friends and don't want anyone to feel left out. With Add Me, you'll no longer have to settle for the mediocre quality of your phone's front-facing camera, being instead able to always leverage the "Pro-level" skills of the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro's rear-facing imaging system.


That's not detailed in many ways in this short leaked video, supporting "Super Res Zoom Video" technology... and presumably a bunch of other super-advanced capabilities Google will reveal in full next week

Gemini is of course also expected to gain a lot of extra super-powers with the introduction of the Pixel 9 series, one of which is neatly demonstrated in today's promo video as well. We're not sure if this particular skill has any catchy name, but apparently, Google's state-of-the-art AI chatbot will be able to detect ingredients in snapshots and instantly propose recipes you could prepare with said ingredients.

Recommended Stories
That sounds and looks a little bit gimmicky in the honest opinion of this writer, but given the huge popularity of cooking shows like "Top Chef", "Hell's Kitchen", and yes, "The Bear" all around the world in recent years, it could be something that certain Pixel 9 users will find convenient and useful.

Because not much else of substance is revealed in the video, we're certainly delighted to see the always reliable "Arsène Lupin" on X also throw a massive slew of ultra-high-res product images at us.

Behold the Pixel 9 Pro in all its colorful glory!


These are by no means the first depictions of an upcoming member of the Pixel 9 family leaked on the interwebs these last few weeks, but they may well be the most revealing, clear, sharp, and pretty ones yet.

The Pixel 9 Pro (hold the XL) is showcased in a grand total of four decidedly eye-catching paint jobs from every possible angle, giving us yet another look (or 20) at its distinctive new rear camera module, rounded corners, relatively thick waist, and not-very-thin screen bezels.


In case you're wondering, the Pixel 9 Pro spec sheet is not exactly the tech world's best-kept secret either, almost surely being composed of the following bits and pieces:

  • 6.34-inch LTPO OLED screen with 2856 x 1280 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;
  • Google Tensor G4 processor;
  • Android 15;
  • 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system;
  • 42MP front-facing camera;
  • 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;
  • 12/16GB RAM;
  • 4,600mAh battery.

Last but certainly not least, we have strong reasons to believe that the Pixel 9 Pro will start at a price of around $1,000 in the US, with the "vanilla" Pixel 9 reportedly set to cost $800 in an entry-level configuration and the most affordable Pixel 9 Pro XL model likely to set you back a whopping $1,100 or so.

That's definitely an... ambitious pricing structure that Google will need to back up with a lot more than just a few potentially useful but also gimmicky-looking new AI capabilities.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless