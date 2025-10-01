Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple Watch Series 3 joins the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Apple's vintage list

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
DJOne
DJOne
Arena Master
• 1d ago

The only vintage iPhone I’d have now would be the 5S, or the 4S.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
amandacroni
amandacroni
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I still have the iphone 5s because it's so beautiful

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless