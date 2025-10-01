Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Xiaomi 15T Pro review: Flagship killer but at a flagship price

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

At least it has Android.

alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

At least it has Android.

Yes, it finally clicked for you.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d agoedited

"Xiaomi 15T Pro review: Flagship killer but at a flagship price"


So.................. a flagship then.

Homaraca
Homaraca
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I like iPhone because it is true love

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Please do more research. The Xiaomi 15T Pro base storage is officially priced at ~USD600 in Asia. This is FAR from being an expensive flagship as what is claimed here.

ObsidianPhoneGuy
ObsidianPhoneGuy
Arena Apprentice
• 5h agoedited

The battery and charging are superior to any iPhone available for purchase in the USA. I wish the 15T Pro was cheaper but the best features cost money.


Poorly researched article.

splus
splus
Arena Apprentice
• 4h agoedited

Xiaomi says the 15T Pro will get 5 years of major OS updates, not 4.

Although, the Android 16 update should arrive literally next month, so I'm guessing that will count as the first of those five updates...

