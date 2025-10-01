Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists

R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

So the iPhone adds a "camera plateau (basically a swollen version of the previous 7 camera designs)" to the back of their phone & all of a sudden "Samsung is making a step back in its design"? Asinine "journalism" at its finest.

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Until Samsung changes the camera sensor, the phone style isn't gonna change.

They are still using an updated versions of the original Hx series camera sensor.

Mandeara
Mandeara
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I like iPhone because it is true love

limporgyuk
limporgyuk
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

So the iPhone adds a "camera plateau (basically a swollen version of the previous 7 camera designs)" to the back of their phone & all of a sudden "Samsung is making a step back in its design"? Asinine "journalism" at its finest.

The S25 series looks better than the S26 series....so yeah it is a step back in design.

Vetti2u
Vetti2u
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I'll NEVER understand why tech reviewers ALWAYS mention when smartphones wobble due to camera bumps! Who doesn't put a case on a $800 - $1,500 phone that you bring with you wherever you go and that most people would have a hard time managing their lives without!


A good case COMPLETELY removes the phone wobble issue, along with worrying about scratches to the back of the phone, as well as protecting the screen if you drop it if you're smart enough to get a case with a raised lip that keeps the screen slightly off of whatever surface it lands on.


I've seen people who don't use phone cases drop their phones and have the screens shatter and after wincing at their bad luck, I immediately think, "They were foolish for not using a case!"


So spare us with ANYTHING to do with a smartphone that will be protected by or covered by a case!!!

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵limporgyuk said:

The S25 series looks better than the S26 series....so yeah it is a step back in design.

Okay, bub. 🤦🏽

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵limporgyuk said:

The S25 series looks better than the S26 series....so yeah it is a step back in design.

Looks better how? I disagree, but unlike the trolls who come here; here is the reason i think it is a bad design.

When Zack of Jerryrig was breaking the phone, he notice there is a gap between the phone casing and the lens covers. The cable is maybe 3MM in size.

Even with a case, this area is not covered and dust and debris constantly fills the area.

Now if you look at the Fold 7, it technically had the same issue. But what they did was put a little island in between the lens covers, so there is no gap. Looks like they are following this with the S26's.

They need to do this because they keep making the phone thinner and so the the camera sensors are pertruding more outside the case.

This is actually what they should have did with the S25U. The S24U, and everything since the S20U didn't have this issue.

But how do you think the S26U looks better? Can you need more specific? I mean assuming the leaks are correct, other than the island underneath the lend covers, the phone looks identical. They simply didn't put those ugly lens covers on it like they did on the S25U. So that for sure looks better. But the rest of the design is the same.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1d ago

What Samsung should do is keep the cameras positioned vertically like they always have it's their looks but place them on a rectangular island that spans the back of the phone just like xiaomi and Apple that stole from Xiaomi's mi 11 ultra

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵J2017 said:

What Samsung should do is keep the cameras positioned vertically like they always have it's their looks but place them on a rectangular island that spans the back of the phone just like xiaomi and Apple that stole from Xiaomi's mi 11 ultra

And upgrade those dated ass sensors.

