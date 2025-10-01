Home Discussions You are here I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 01, 2025, 3:16 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. This comment was moderated for breaking our Community Guidelines. pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ... So the iPhone adds a "camera plateau (basically a swollen version of the previous 7 camera designs)" to the back of their phone & all of a sudden "Samsung is making a step back in its design"? Asinine "journalism" at its finest. Like 5 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 1d ago ... Until Samsung changes the camera sensor, the phone style isn't gonna change.They are still using an updated versions of the original Hx series camera sensor. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Mandeara Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I like iPhone because it is true love Like 2 Reactions All Quote limporgyuk Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵pimpin83z said: So the iPhone adds a "camera plateau (basically a swollen version of the previous 7 camera designs)" to the back of their phone & all of a sudden "Samsung is making a step back in its design"? Asinine "journalism" at its finest. ... The S25 series looks better than the S26 series....so yeah it is a step back in design. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Vetti2u Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I'll NEVER understand why tech reviewers ALWAYS mention when smartphones wobble due to camera bumps! Who doesn't put a case on a $800 - $1,500 phone that you bring with you wherever you go and that most people would have a hard time managing their lives without! A good case COMPLETELY removes the phone wobble issue, along with worrying about scratches to the back of the phone, as well as protecting the screen if you drop it if you're smart enough to get a case with a raised lip that keeps the screen slightly off of whatever surface it lands on. I've seen people who don't use phone cases drop their phones and have the screens shatter and after wincing at their bad luck, I immediately think, "They were foolish for not using a case!" So spare us with ANYTHING to do with a smartphone that will be protected by or covered by a case!!! Like 2 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵limporgyuk said: The S25 series looks better than the S26 series....so yeah it is a step back in design. ... Okay, bub. 🤦🏽 Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵limporgyuk said: The S25 series looks better than the S26 series....so yeah it is a step back in design. ... Looks better how? I disagree, but unlike the trolls who come here; here is the reason i think it is a bad design.When Zack of Jerryrig was breaking the phone, he notice there is a gap between the phone casing and the lens covers. The cable is maybe 3MM in size. Even with a case, this area is not covered and dust and debris constantly fills the area. Now if you look at the Fold 7, it technically had the same issue. But what they did was put a little island in between the lens covers, so there is no gap. Looks like they are following this with the S26's.They need to do this because they keep making the phone thinner and so the the camera sensors are pertruding more outside the case. This is actually what they should have did with the S25U. The S24U, and everything since the S20U didn't have this issue.But how do you think the S26U looks better? Can you need more specific? I mean assuming the leaks are correct, other than the island underneath the lend covers, the phone looks identical. They simply didn't put those ugly lens covers on it like they did on the S25U. So that for sure looks better. But the rest of the design is the same. Like 1 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 1d ago ... What Samsung should do is keep the cameras positioned vertically like they always have it's their looks but place them on a rectangular island that spans the back of the phone just like xiaomi and Apple that stole from Xiaomi's mi 11 ultra Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵J2017 said: What Samsung should do is keep the cameras positioned vertically like they always have it's their looks but place them on a rectangular island that spans the back of the phone just like xiaomi and Apple that stole from Xiaomi's mi 11 ultra ... And upgrade those dated ass sensors. 