Amazon makes Google's dreamy Pixel 8a mid-ranger as affordable as it's ever been

Google Pixel 8a
Released a bit too late to receive a hefty discount during Amazon's first Prime Day sales event of the year back in July, the Pixel 8a is for some reason sold at a cool $100 under its $499 list price right now. 

We're obviously not complaining about this somewhat random new Amazon offer (which doesn't even require a Prime subscription), but seeing as how the $100 markdown is not currently echoed by either Google itself or Best Buy, we strongly recommend you hurry and pull the trigger before the reduced price is inevitably bumped back up.

Google Pixel 8a

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

This is actually your second opportunity to save a whole Benjamin on an entry-level Pixel 8a variant with 128GB storage, and unfortunately for digital hoarders, the same discount does not apply to the handset's 256 gig configuration.

Both models come with a respectable 8GB RAM count, tying last year's high-end Pixel 8 in that department in addition to processing power. That's right, the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 share a pretty advanced Tensor G3 chip, although the newer and cheaper device technically still falls into the mid-range category.

With a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.1-inch OLED display, a very capable and decently versatile 64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, and a large 4,500mAh or so battery in tow, the Pixel 8a may well be the best budget 5G phone out there today, especially for hardcore Google fans and Android purists.

Long-term software support is arguably this bad boy's number one selling point (especially in the sub-$500 bracket), and if you're quick, you can even choose from several different color options (including the very flashy "Aloe" hue).

The slightly larger and slightly higher-quality Pixel 8, in case you're wondering, is once again (more than) slightly costlier than the Pixel 8a after the latter's latest discount, creating enough space for the two devices to coexist and attract a decent number of buyers each.
