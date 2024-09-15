Amazon makes Google's dreamy Pixel 8a mid-ranger as affordable as it's ever been





We're obviously not complaining about this somewhat random new Amazon offer (which doesn't even require a Prime subscription), but seeing as how the $100 markdown is not currently echoed by either Google itself or Best Buy, we strongly recommend you hurry and pull the trigger before the reduced price is inevitably bumped back up.

Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





This is actually your second opportunity to save a whole Benjamin on an entry-level Pixel 8a variant with 128GB storage, and unfortunately for digital hoarders, the same discount does not apply to the handset's 256 gig configuration.





Pixel 8a Pixel 8 share a pretty advanced Tensor G3 chip, although the newer and cheaper device technically still falls into the mid-range category. Both models come with a respectable 8GB RAM count, tying last year's high-end Pixel 8 in that department in addition to processing power. That's right, theandshare a pretty advancedchip, although the newer and cheaper device technically still falls into the mid-range category.





Pixel 8a With a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.1-inch OLED display, a very capable and decently versatile 64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, and a large 4,500mAh or so battery in tow, themay well be the best budget 5G phone out there today, especially for hardcore Google fans and Android purists.





Long-term software support is arguably this bad boy's number one selling point (especially in the sub-$500 bracket), and if you're quick, you can even choose from several different color options (including the very flashy "Aloe" hue).



